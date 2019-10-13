GALLERY: Was this the best Black Dog Ball yet?

L-R Paris Page, Chloe Bunt, Ellen Kenny and Elizabeth Heming at the Black Dog Ball.

EIGHT hundred Central Queenslanders converged on Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel in the name of mental health on Saturday night.

Attendees enjoyed plenty of entertainment and fine meals at the popular venue for the worthy cause.

They welcomed the evening's special guest, popular NRL personality Sam Thaiday, who moved the crowd with an inspirational speech which touched on the effect his friend's death by suicide had on him.

Manager of the Great Western Hotel Denis Cox told The Morning Bulletin "many described it as the best Black Dog Ball ever".