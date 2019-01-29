GALLERY: What's on new year menu for Chinese food lovers?

ASIAN FEAST: Barry and June Taylor enjoy a tasty meal as part of the Lovers of Chinese Food group gathering.

BOOKINGS are being taken for the next Lovers of Chinese Food dinner which will be held at Ocean City Restaurant in Musgrave St on Wednesday, February 13.

We will be celebrating the Chinese New Year and The Year of the Pig.

The final dinner for 2018 was held at Wah Hah Restaurant on November 28 and should have been a full house except for several last- minute cancellations caused mainly by the horrendous bushfire and resultant evacuation of Gracemere.

The lucky ones who made it were rewarded with a thoroughly enjoyable four-course meal.

To make a booking for the next dinner, please email loversofchinesefood1@gmail.com or phone 4928 1445.

The cost remains at $25 per head plus drinks.

It's been 4716 years since China adopted the start the year based on the phases of the moon.

Fable has it that the Emperor asked animals to swim across the river and the first 12 would have a year named after them.

The first across was the rat, who jumped on the back of the ox to cross the river, and jumped onto the land first.

Of course the ox came second followed by the tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and the last one, the pig - 2019 is the year of the earth pig.

The years of the pig are 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019.

Pig people are usually, lucky, hard-working, honest, peace loving, truthful, patient, generous, reliable and trusting with a big sense of humour.

It's the time to visit friends with food and gifts, and a time for general celebration.