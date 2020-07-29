Menu
The Cathedral College ran out 30-point winners against St Patrick’s College in the Aaron Payne Cup game today. Picture: Jann Houley
The Cathedral College ran out 30-point winners against St Patrick's College in the Aaron Payne Cup game today. Picture: Jann Houley
GALLERY: Who impressed in TCC vs St Pat’s Cup clash

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
29th Jul 2020 7:44 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College produced a “first class” defensive effort on their way to an emphatic victory in their Aaron Payne Cup opener today.

TCC starred on their home ground, running in five tries to seal a 30-nil win over St Patrick’s College Mackay.

The visitors applied the pressure early but were repelled by rock-solid defence.

TCC soon clicked into gear, making inroads into the opposition half.

They were rewarded when second rower Tyler Conroy crashed over for their first try in the 18th minute.

Inspirational co-captain Riley Boaza went in for the first of his two tries just minutes later and hooker Jai Hansen completed the first half scoring to give TCC an 18-nil lead at half-time.

The second half was a grind but it was TCC who would find the tryline twice, through Boaza and hard-working centre Kurtis Farr.

Victorious coach Mick Busby was thrilled, particularly happy about keeping St Pat’s scoreless after their 40-6 rout of Rockhampton Grammar in last week’s Cup qualifier.

St Patrick’s Baden Robinson gets his team on the attack. Picture: Jann Houley
St Patrick's Baden Robinson gets his team on the attack. Picture: Jann Houley

“Our defensive effort was first class but there’s been a lot of effort that’s gone into it, it hasn’t just happened overnight,” he said.

“We held them scoreless so I couldn’t really ask for more. The players really dug deep.”

The performances of Hansen and Boaza drew special mention from the coach.

“I thought Jai was outstanding off the back of our forwards. His direction from dummy half was incredible,” he said.

“Riley had a cracker of a game. He led by example; it was a really good captain’s knock.

“He was backed up by Matthew Hedges and Nathan Kleidon when he came on off the bench.

“That’s the difference this year, we’ve got blokes coming on who are as good as the blokes we’re taking off.”

APOLOGY

Unfortunately, the livestream of this game was cancelled due to technical difficulties.

We apologise for not being able to deliver the game but a full replay should be available shortly.

Livestreaming of the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy games will continue next week, hopefully without any further difficulties.

