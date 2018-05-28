GALLERY: Winner sets 21km course alight at Rocky River Run
RUNNING: Reece Edwards has raced into the 7 Rocky River Run record books, winning the men's half marathon in a time of 1hr 7mins 17secs.
The Canberran carved up the course to shave more than five minutes off the time set last year by Brisbane's Louis McAfee, who took the honours in the men's 10km yesterday.
Samantha Phillips reigned supreme in the women's half marathon, celebrating her victory with Brisbane house mate Lily Dolton who won the women's 10km.
A sparkling autumn morning greeted the record field of 2104 participants who limbered up to take one of the four distances - the 21km, 10km, 5km or 2km.
Event organiser Darryl Lapworth was thrilled with the turnout and said the Rocky River Run had now become a genuine "destination event”.
"I was feeling quite nervous before the start but it's going great,” he said, as hundreds of runners assembled for the start of the 5km event.
"Last year the official figure was 1563 so we've absolutely smashed it so I'm pretty proud.”
It was Edwards first time at the Rocky River Run, and he couldn't speak highly enough of the course and the concept.
Having just completed his physiotheraphy degree, he is spending a few weeks "travelling around a bit and doing some running events”.
He heard about the Rocky River Run through word of mouth.
The 27-year-old, who has lived for the past four years in Canberra, was worried that it would be a little hot here so was grateful to wake to a brisk morning in the Beef Capital.
"I ran a half marathon in Sydney last week so I was just wanting a solid hit-out here today,” he said.
"The 67, 68-minute mark was what I was aiming for and that's what I got so I'm really happy.
"Jackson Elliott (who finished second) went out pretty hard. The first 5km was pretty fast but it was a good pace for me and I just kept that pace going throughout.”
Edwards said the event and the atmosphere were brilliant.
"The three lap-course is awesome. Coming through the town centre with the crowd and then running along the river, just the variety of it... it's a beautiful course,” he said.
"I want to bring my girlfriend up here next time, I think she'd love it.”
RESULTS
- Channel 7 half marathon: Male, Reece Edwards (1:07:17) 1, Jackson Elliott 2, Darryl Hill 3. Female, Samantha Phillips (1:26:18) 1, Liz Maguire 2, Salome Villiger 1
- McDonald's 10km: Male Louis McAfee (31:25) 1, Mitch McDouall 2, Wayne Hilber 3. Female, Lily Dolton (40:25) 1, Tina Poli 2, Lynda Ward 3
- CTC Labour Hire 5km: Male, Lachlan Cowley (15:32) 1, Darryl Hill 2, Ulrich Kruger 3. Female, Lillian Price (17:40) 1, Anna Houghton 2, Emily Authurs 3
- Rockhampton Regional Council 2km: Male, Cody Smith (6:44) 1, Isaac Dahler 2, Luke McKenzie 3. Female, Jessie Cations (8:09) 1, Elle Hetherington 2, Harriet Dingle 3