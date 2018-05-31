GALLERY: Winners announced for council's nature photo comp

This natural landscapes picture was captured by Russell Prothero over the Yeppen Lagoon and is entitled Afterglow .

LAUNCHED with a photo exhibition at the Rockhampton Regional Library, the winning entries of council's first Nature Photography Competition were announced on Monday.

Spectacular sunsets mirrored in the Yeppen Lagoon, views of the region's patchwork hills, and honey-eaters mid-flight are just some of the stunning images to take a top prize.

Council's environment spokesperson, councillor Drew Wickerson, said with more than 260 entries submitted, judging was no easy task.

"There is no doubt that our region is home to a unique and magnificent natural environment, and also to some very talented photographers,” Cr Wickerson said.

"The entries submitted were outstanding to say the least and it's been a pleasure to see locals get behind this competition, get behind their lens, and share the stunning results with us.”

There were three themes for people to explore through photography as part of the competition along with a professional category and a category for young, budding photographers.

The junior category saw two winners awarded, with one of the winners just five-years-old.

The short-listed and winning entries will be on display at the Rockhampton Regional Library, in Bolsover Street, until June 16.

"They're part of a display leading up to World Environment Day, which is on June 5, so be sure to stop in and have a look,” Cr Wickerson said.

"Thank you again to all of our local shutterbugs and congratulations to our winners.”

Competition Winners