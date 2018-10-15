GALLERY: Yeppoon student sails across Pinefest finish line

MOST high school seniors are studying for their exams or preparing for university as their schooling comes to an end.

But 17-year-old Shelby Newton has been juggling year 12 and fundraising for the 2018 Yeppoon Lions Pinefest as an ambassador with a deserving end.

The talented sailor was rewarded double-fold for her hard work on Friday night after being crowned the 2018 Pinefest Charity Princess and the 2018 Pinefest Overall Ambassador.

What she calls a "beautiful ending” to her journey came as a result of raising more than $20,000 for chosen charity, ICare Program.

Shelby Newton is a talented sailor at KBSC. KBSC

This program provides much needed funds for people in financial need, specifically those escaping domestic violence situations.

"This can only happen with the support of our community, so thank you to everyone who attended my events and supported me throughout,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

One of Ms Newton's sponsors, Keppel Bay Sailing Club also congratulated the "valued team member” on her wins.

"Shelby has a bright future ahead of her and we're so proud to be part of her journey,” they stated.

All eight entrants raised more than $90,000 for charities.

Ms Newton rode in the Yeppoon Lions Pinefest parade on Sunday which attracted hundreds of families from around the region.

