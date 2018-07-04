GALLERY: Young cattle breeders are loving life on the land

LITTLE FARMERS: Lachlan Titmus and Jake Lucas pictured at the Junior Beef Show Rockhampton 2018. Inset Megan Green from NSW.

LITTLE FARMERS: Lachlan Titmus and Jake Lucas pictured at the Junior Beef Show Rockhampton 2018. Inset Megan Green from NSW. Allan Reinikka ROK030718abeef3

NINE-year-old Jake Lucas says the best part of life on the land is getting to know how your cattle work.

The Alton Downs local and young droughtmaster breeder was one of 180 country kids who made their way into Rockhampton for the Junior Beef Show, hosted by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association yesterday.

The first of three days saw participants from ages five to 25 have the chance to learn new skills during the education sessions, which guided them through using dogs to muster cattle, AI-ing, preg testing, live export, cattle judging and assessing meat quality.

Jake bought three droughtmasters into town with him, one of which he lent to his friend to show in the cattle ring and look after over the three days.

"Lachlan is here helping me because he doesn't have any head of cattle here today, so he is going to lead one for us,” Jake said.

"We have three head here so my sister and I are letting him help us out.”

Jake, who has learned the ins and outs of the industry, said he planned on working in the cattle sector for a long time to come.

"My mum and dad are graziers and they own at least 700 head,” he said.

"They told me once I started my stud that one day, if I keep on going, I might end up with as many cattle as them,” he said.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Green, who also has ambitions of staying in the industry, made her way into Rockhampton for the event, having to travel a little further than Jake.

"I am from a property in New South Wales and we breed purebred brahmans and have charolais and charbrays for our herd,” she said.

"Last year was my first year at the camp and it was a great experience to meet like- minded people.

"Hopefully I will be back next year.”

Chairman of the organising committee for the event, Brett Coombe, said the event had been running since 1991 and provided children with an opportunity to mingle with their peers.

"They love coming here, it fills in a week of the holidays and they get to put their phone away and hang out with like-minded kids,” he said.

"Each year the Brahman Breeders Association also sponsors kids from the Northern Territory, North Queensland and New South Wales to attend the event and we fly them up as a part of the Jeff McCamley Memorial Fund,” he said.

