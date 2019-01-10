Take a look back at the city's history in pictures

IT DOESN'T seem to matter which generation, history is always such an interesting topic.

Remember when...?

Be it mainstream media, social media or just general conversation, the days gone by hold endless fascination.

In this edition of The Morning Bulletin, we thought we'd publish some of the old pictures you've been sharing.

We hope you enjoy the look down memory lane, and if you have some old photos you'd like to share with us; please send them in , with a date, to tmbully@capnews.com.au.

Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane: