The Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton in 1954.
The Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton in 1954. Les Reimers
News

Take a look back at the city's history in pictures

10th Jan 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
IT DOESN'T seem to matter which generation, history is always such an interesting topic.

Remember when...?

Be it mainstream media, social media or just general conversation, the days gone by hold endless fascination.

In this edition of The Morning Bulletin, we thought we'd publish some of the old pictures you've been sharing.

We hope you enjoy the look down memory lane, and if you have some old photos you'd like to share with us; please send them in , with a date, to tmbully@capnews.com.au.

Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane:

 

rockhampton history rockhampton: remember when tmbhistory
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

