GALLERY: Wandal walks to remember young mum at Relay for Life

TANYA Gill lost her father to lung and bone cancer in 2008. He never got to meet his second grandchild and she was left devastated.

Then last year Tanya and so many other Rockhampton locals were affected by the tragic and sudden loss of Angela Grice.

Angela lost her battle with bowel cancer in January last year and left behind her four children and husband.

It was from this that Tanya and her friends were spurred on to help in the fight against cancer.

So the Relay For Life team Wandal Walks was formed with the aim to raise as much money as they could.

"Over the weekend we walked for those fighting, those we have lost, and for hope. Hope that someday there won't be a need to walk, because the world is cancer free," Tanya said.

"Last year's sudden and tragic loss of fellow St. Joseph's Wandal school Mum, Angie Grice gave all of us a sense of despair which became a need be doing something to help in the fight."

The Wandal Walks team began fundraising during the Christmas of 2017 by volunteering their time at the gift wrapping desks at Stockland Rockhampton.

"We were blown away by people's generosity and were the first team that Christmas season to earn more than $1000 in one day," Tanya said.

"We also had a wood fired pizza night here at home, which is very popular and raised at least another $1000.

"Additionally there were donations from friends and family, and we sold tickets in the Monster Raffle organised by the local Cancer Council."

Tanya said she estimated their final total would come in at over $3000 once their raffle money from the weekend was banked.

This years walk wasn't Tanya's first, it was her second event to date.

"Prior to 2016 I felt it would be too emotional for me to participate in but once I attended one and experienced the Survivor's Walk which was so inspiring and the Candlelight Ceremony, I was hooked," she said.

"Relay for Life is quite addictive."

The theme for Tanya's team this years Wandal Walk team was 'Relay Games' in honour of the international sporting year Australia has had.

"We decided to pay homage to the original Olympians, the ancient Greeks, thus, the Games Temple which was our tent," she said.

"Our team was a little smaller this year than last, due to various commitments but we had a small unit of six with three being under 18.

"However, we were very well supported throughout the night with friends and family, including Angie's family that came along to do laps with us and for us.

"Without that wonderful support, the night just wouldn't have been the same, it was a wonderful celebration of hope and of remembering those we have lost."

It is understood that over $150,000 was raised for the event overall.