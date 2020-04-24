Gambling study finds the hungry and drunk are betting bigger

A surprising result has emerged from a joint CQUniversity gambling study which found hungry or drunk people are more likely to place riskier bets.

The study has prompted CQUniversity researchers to urge punters to refrain from taking part in gambling after drinking or while hungry.

Lead author Dr En Li said the research found impulsive sports betting was more likely to occur when bettors were playing while hungry or after consuming alcohol.

“This study provides evidence that when bettors are hungry or have consumed alcohol or recreational drugs, they tend to increase their impulsive spending on betting products,” Dr Li said.

“This finding has important implications for Australian consumers in terms of protecting them from potential harms arising from impulsive gambling.”

Dr En Li from CQUniversity

The study also highlighted sharp increases on online gambling as well as alcohol expenditure during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“In addition, when a large proportion of Australian consumers are staying home for most of the time, many consumers may find it hard to stick to regular mealtimes,” Dr Li said

“Hence, it would be important to remind consumers of betting products of the potential harms associated with playing ‘hunger games’ or ‘un-sober games’ and encourage them to please refrain from betting after drinking or while hungry.”

“These findings support and complement the literature on impulsivity as well as the research on strategies for staying in control of gambling, and have implications for consumers, regulators, and treatment/help providers.”

Impulsive Sports Betting: The Effects of Food or Substance Consumption is authored by Dr En Li, Professor Nerilee Hing and Dr Alex Russell of CQUniversity and Associate Profesor Peter Vitartas of La Trobe University.