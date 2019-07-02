Game-based learning at Rocky golf clinic

THE PRO TOUCH: Professional coach Jeffery Hoy and Lincoln Beckett at the Rockhampton Golf Club junior clinic earlier this week.

GOLF: He was only five years old when he first took to the greens.

Now 14, Lincoln Beckett dominates the local junior comp with a handicap of just 16 and is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with on the men's circuit as Rockhampton Golf Club's youngest male competitor.

As most other kids head up or down the coast for their school holidays, Beckett and 21 other young golfers have chosen to spend part of their holidays on the course with professional Rockhampton coach Jeffery Hoy.

Beckett said he hoped the two-day clinic with Hoy would bring some consistency to his already impressive game.

"All of the little things you normally forget about when you're playing, (the clinic is) a good chance to pick up on those,” he said.

"I just want to have a predictable shot that I can follow all the time.”

He said the guidance from Hoy had "helped a lot” but his favourite part was getting to spend more time playing with his mates.

"My favourite part has been coming out and playing golf with all of the other kids, and playing some two-ball ambrose,” Beckett said.

Having attracted juniors from all over Central Queensland, Hoy said he was blown away by how fast the positions in the clinic filled, so much so he had to make more openings.

"I had 11 on Monday and 12 today (Tuesday),” he said.

"I've got kids coming from Baralaba, Yeppoon, Biloela and a bunch from here in town (Rockhampton).”

He said during this week's clinic, he had adopted a play- based learning approach to keep the young talent engaged.

"They started at 8am this morning and went straight to the driving range,” he said.

They spent yesterday morning working on long-game technique with the aid of video playback technology to allow the kids to see where Hoy was applying his feedback.

"There are also a lot of games,” he said.

"It makes it fun, but it puts on the pressure to improve and apply the feedback to your game.”