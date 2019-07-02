'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

GAME CHANGER: Expressions of Interest have opened for the sale or lease of 10 of the 56 industrial lots available at the new CQ Inland Port near Emerald.

GAME CHANGER: Expressions of Interest have opened for the sale or lease of 10 of the 56 industrial lots available at the new CQ Inland Port near Emerald. Colliers International

EXPRESSIONS of interest are open for the purchase or lease of industrial land at a "game changing" Central Queensland industrial park.

Work has begun at the $60 million CQ Inland Port at Yamala, described as an important "chess piece" in the national freight and logistics network.

The local, state and federal government-funded facility aims to create a more effective way to export agricultural and resource products from rural Central Queensland.

Expressions of Interest have opened for the sale or lease of 10 of the 56 industrial lots available at the new CQ Inland Port near Emerald. Colliers International

The road-to-rail intermodal facility would be connected to the ports of Brisbane, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville.

Advertised by Colliers International, an EOI is open for the sale or lease of ten of the 56 industrial lots.

Graincorp has already acquired a 47-hectare anchor site at the site, where it will build an $18.5 million state-of-the-art grain handling facility.

The project also features an intermodals and container terminal and 1.6 kilometres of rail sliding.

It would allow for freight to be aggregated and packed in Central Queensland and rail freighted to ports.

Expressions of Interest have opened for the sale or lease of 10 of the 56 industrial lots available at the new CQ Inland Port near Emerald. Colliers International

Currently products are road freighted to other regional sites to be packed or processed, before they are road freighted to the ports.

Lead agent on the project Rawdon Briggs said the facility halved transportation costs to around $50 - $55 per tonne. The first ten lots to hit the market range between 1.5 to four hectares. Expressions of interest close December 31, 2019.

For information visit colliers.com.au.