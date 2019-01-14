Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14.
The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14.
TV

GoT season 8 teaser, premiere date released

by Michael Haskoor
14th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

After fans of the epic HBO drama Game of Thrones have waited nearly two years to watch the final season of the series, the network has finally announced its premiere date.

Tonight, prior to the premiere of True Detective Season 3 starring Mahershala Ali, a fiery (yet icy) preview on US television unveiled the exact date of when the first episode will debut.

Given that HBO has already told us that Game of Thrones was coming back this April, plus we knew it would be on a Sunday, the exact date being revealed is nothing momentous, however, it brings us one step closer to watching ice and fire collide once again on the small screen.

While GoT Season 8 will only be six episodes total, which is down from seven last season and the usual ten in all prior seasons, each episode will reportedly play out like an entire feature film. And while we can't imagine the show topping a battle scene like in "Battle of the Bastards," fans have been promised some of the biggest battle sequences that have ever been filmed across television or movies. I mean, wow. Just wow.

While the network and the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are clearly going big for the show's finale, fans won't have to say goodbye to author George RR Martin's celebrated concept just yet. A non-overlapping prequel series has already been cast and should debut on HBO within the next year or two.

Until then, Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere in the US on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10:00pm EST and we couldn't be more excited. Expect it to show up locally on Foxtel very soon after.

 

Game of Thrones releases new season 8 footage showing Daenerys meeting Sansa. Picture: HBO
Game of Thrones releases new season 8 footage showing Daenerys meeting Sansa. Picture: HBO

 

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14.
The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14.

 

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.

foxtel game of thrones game of thrones season 8 television 2019

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    News Schools from across the region have been given rankings out of 100 based on a combination of academic results. Where does your school sit on the list?

    Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    premium_icon Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    News The man had to be airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries

    CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    premium_icon CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    Business Rockhampton business celebrates 5 years, looks to big future plans

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He believed it would be out of his system by then

    Local Partners