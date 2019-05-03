Menu
Game of Thrones Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Picture: HBO
TV

GoT star tells why next episode is the best

by Staff writers
3rd May 2019 7:34 AM

GAME of Thrones star Kit Harington says the next episode of Game of Thrones is one of his favourites.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow, told EW that episode four is where things really start to kick off.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
"One of my favourite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed," Harington says of the roughly 20 main characters still gathered at Winterfell. "The world is safe now. They're celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you're going, 'This is only episode 4, something's going to happen.' And that's the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There's something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It's so Shakespearean."

The episode is the final of the series to be directed by Emmy-winner David Nutter and runs at about 80 minutes.

Jon Snow aka Kit Harington riding a dragon in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
No doubt Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the gang will be turning their attention to Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady).

Harington said he was a little disappointed to spend most of episode 3 flying around on a dragon.

Isaac Hempsted Wright As Bran Stark and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in the early days of Game Of Thrones. Picture: HBO
"I was slightly pissed off I was on a dragon, it stops me from fighting in a crowd," Harington said. "It's going to look cool but I wanted, in some ways - just as Jon does - to get back down on the ground. The fact he can fly a dragon means he has to but his place is down there among the sword swingers. But that whole episode should be mesmerising."

