GAME ON: CQ town rivalry ignites over controversial sign

A sign hanging inside The Roast Shack, Moranbah, reading 'Smile. At least you're not in Dysart'.

A sign hanging inside The Roast Shack, Moranbah, reading 'Smile. At least you're not in Dysart'.

A Moranbah restaurant has ignited a town rivalry with Dysart after residents caught wind of a controversial neon sign on the wall of the store.

The sign, which reads ‘Smile. At least you’re not in Dysart’, is on display inside The Roast Shack, a restaurant located at Moranbah’s Town Square.

Matt Crawford posted a photo of the sign to the Dysart Notice Board Facebook page on January 18, which has since attracted more than 240 likes and reactions and more than 200 comments.

“Game on.” That’s what Dysart business owner and councillor Sandy Moffatt had to say after seeing the sign.

“Personally, I was offended when I first saw it, but then I did see the funny side of it,” she said.

“I’m competitive by nature so I thought ‘game on’.”

READ: Plans revealed for drive-through juice bar for CQ town

Mrs Moffatt said it was no different to the Queensland versus New South Wales rugby league rivalries.

“It’s a bit of friendly rivalry,” she said.

“I get that people are taking offence to it and I will defend my community, but it’s a little bit of competition.”

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Roast Shack, Moranbah.

However, other locals didn’t take it so lightly, with many taking to Facebook to express their dismay.

“This a beautiful quiet little town with some very top decent people/friends living here. This to me is very disrespectful to the community of Dysart.” – GeoffVicki McLeod posted.

“I can understand sporting rivalry between towns, but that sign is just bulls---.” – Teresa Sutton posted.

“I’m all for good banter and promoting businesses. But on a serious side I can’t see how slagging off another community that a lot of people that have worked hard to make a great place is encouraged. To be honest, I personally feel a little offended. Thirty-five years in Dysart … and that’s by choice. Say what you want to say,” – Craney Crane posted.

Moranbah locals also began to weigh in on the conversation once it was shared to the Moranbah Community Notice Board Facebook page later in the evening.

READ: Renewable energy projects to ‘create 2500 job years’ in CQ

“Imagine getting offended over a sign.” – Shannon Kliese posted.

“What about the poor people from Mt Morgan, Sarina and Clermont who’ve copped flack for years? It’s all a bit of a joke guys, have a smile and move on.” – Lorelle Phillips posted.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A sign hanging inside The Roast Shack, Moranbah, reading 'Smile. At least you're not in Dysart'.

“I personally think it’s unprofessional. Dysart isn’t bad, it’s a mining town just like Moranbah. You got good people in it but then you also have the w-----s. Still, Dysart is a town that has allowed people to put a roof over their heads and food on the table.” – Steph Kelbassa posted.

“Well it’s worked. Very smart marketing well played roast shack.” – Dave Pritch posted.

The controversial sign has even turned into a marketing technique for Dysart businesses, with Java Joes Coffee House, owned by Mrs Crawford, hosting its own competition.

Customers have been asked to submit their best ‘come backs’ to the sign. The winner of the best comeback will receive a $50 voucher, which will be announced on January 23.

While she’s always up for a bit of a joke, Mrs Crawford would like to know why the Moranbah business decided to take a “pot shot” at its neighbouring community in the first place.

“If it’s just up for a bit of a joke then leave it for a bit but I wouldn’t like to see it there permanently,” she said.

The Roast Shack has been contacted for comment.