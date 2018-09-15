UPDATE: Nailbiter finish, the umpire's whistle has sounded

Rockhampton Grammar lock Austen Routley will have a big part to play in today's final.

Rockhampton Grammar lock Austen Routley will have a big part to play in today's final. Allan Reinikka ROK090917aleague6

UPDATE 4.30: It was everything it promised and about as close as a grand final gets, but it's Rockhampton Grammar School holding the trophy after beating arch rivals St Brendans 30-28.

UPDATE: It's full time and the score is locked at 24-24. Five minutes extra time each way is about to be played.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The atmosphere is electric at Browne Park as the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League open grand final has just kicked off.

Reigning champions Rockhampton Grammar School will lock horns with league powerhouse St Brendan's in the 3pm clash.

Grammar coach Rod Peckett said the 2018 competition had been incredibly close this season, with all four teams involved proving highly competitive.

His side lost just one game in the schools competition this year - and that was to today's opponents just a fortnight ago.

"It's going to be a really tough, hard game," Peckett said.

The open grand final is the last of 14 deciders that have been played over three days at Rockhampton's rugby league headquarters.