GAME ON: Rockets primed for play-offs

VITAL COG: Rockhampton Rockets' captain James Mitchell will look to lead from the front in the all-important play-off against the Brisbane Capitals in Brisbane tonight.

BASKETBALL: The McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets are not daunted by their match-up against the first-placed Brisbane Capitals in the first week of the QBL play-offs this weekend.

As coach Neal Tweedy explains, the last time the two teams met - in Round 13 just three weeks ago at Hegvold Stadium - it was the Rockets who got the win.

"We can certainly take some confidence from that,” he said.

"I think the league's very close, the top eight teams are very close.

"We had to get someone on their home floor; it might as well be Brisbane.”

The Rockets booked their passage into the play-offs with a thrilling come-from-behind win last weekend against a Cairns Marlins outfit which included a handful of NBL stars.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy in last weekend's exciting win over Cairns. Chris Ison ROK060817crockets3

Tweedy said that courageous comeback had helped strengthen the resolve of his playing group, knowing they could come back from such a sizeable deficit and win the game.

Captain James Mitchell's big-game experience will be a boon for the Rockets as they look to counter the Capitals' unorthodox playing style.

Tweedy knows his team will have a tough defensive match-up against Capitals' point guard Aaron Anderson, who did not play in Round 13 and will inject plenty of strike power tomorrow night.

"The Capitals are quite small compared to a lot of teams in the league and play a different style of basketball to a lot of teams,” Tweedy said.

"It takes a little bit of getting used to but hopefully we've worked that out and we can execute the game plan well.

"I think our size is what's been doing it with Rashad Hassan and Dave Wagner scoring 68 points between them last week.

"There's no doubt we've got to play off our bigs.

"If we make the right decisions out of the posts without turning the ball over that will restrict the amount of possession that Brisbane has and that's what we've got to aim for - restricting their possession.”

Saturday's game tips off at 7.30pm in Brisbane. It will be live-streamed; a link will be available on the Rockhampton Rockets & Cyclones Facebook page.