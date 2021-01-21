Game on: Rocky rivalry to light up cricket grounds

Northside and Southside will clash in the Charity Big Bash at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Friday night.

Rockhampton rivalry will ignite under lights at the city’s cricket grounds on Friday night when Northside and Southside face off in the annual Charity Big Bash.

Northside have won all three of the previous matches, but Southside are determined to loosen their grip on the Wells-McDonald Cup.

Kade Horan will line up with Southside and is looking forward to the exhibition match, which this year will raise money for Rockhampton Cricket.

He said spectators would be treated to some entertaining cricket, as both teams boasted a wealth of talent.

Moltec has again signed on as the major sponsor, and will donate cash for each four and six hit by both teams.

“It’s looking like a really strong competition,” Horan said.

“This is something different and in the very exciting 20/20 format.

“Northside have obviously been very strong in the last few years and have retained a relatively consistent side.

“We feel like we’ll need to score a lot of runs early on and hopefully then be able to defend.”

Horan said Southside would need to limit the impact of Northside’s Todd Harmsworth.

“Todd Harmsworth is a quality 20/20 batsman and he would be one we need to get out early,” he said.

Luke Johnstone batting for Southside in last year’s game.

“Having said that, across the board they’re a very strong team and they bat very deep as well.

“Joe McGahan will be key for us. We’ll need him to perform with bat and ball to be a chance of getting over the line.”

Friday night’s game provides the ideal lead-in to the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival, which starts on Saturday.

Forty teams - 36 men’s and four women’s - will take part in the three-day carnival to be played at seven venues across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

Team line-ups for Friday night’s Big Bash

Northside: Aaron Harmsworth, Asher Colley, Chaice Bidgood, George Stacey, Lachlan Hartley, Logan Whitfield, Luke Reid, Murray Harch, Steven Munchow, Tim Reid, Todd Harmsworth, Travis Applewaite.

Southside: Adam Van Bael, Callum McMahon, Jack Harris, Joe McGahan, Josh Hamilton, Kade Horan, Luke Johnstone, Mark O’Keeffe, Matt Van Bael, Sam Chew, Sam Geurin, Trent Acutt.

