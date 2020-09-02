Game over for TCC in Aaron Payne Cup

The Cathedral College were beaten by Ignatius Park College in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-final in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

The Cathedral College were beaten by Ignatius Park College in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-final in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign is over, beaten 18-10 by Ignatius Park in the semi-final in Mackay.

Down by two points at the break, TCC got their noses in front early in the second half but were run down by the talented Townsville outfit.

Watch the replay here

Ignatius Park were out of the blocks early to lead 6-nil after five minutes.

TCC were not daunted by the early points and worked their way into the contest, winger Noah Chadwick scoring out wide off a great ball from hooker Jai Hansen midway through the first half to narrow the margin to two.

The teams went to the sheds with Ignatius Park leading 6-4.

TCC came out firing, second rower Riley Hall crossing to give his side a 10-6 lead.

Ignatius Park edged back in front with a try under the posts, and sealed it with their fourth try of the game with five minutes left on the clock.

Ignatius Park are the first team through to the final, where they will meet the winner of the second semi between Kirwan State High and St Patrick’s College Mackay.

What the second semi-final here