Game’s big guns keen to inspire CQ talent on Rocky visit

STAR POWER: Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn will visit Rockhampton this week as part of the Bulls Masters tour. Picture: Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

STAR POWER: Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn will visit Rockhampton this week as part of the Bulls Masters tour. Picture: Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

CRICKET: Some of cricket’s big names, past and present, will be in Rockhampton this week as part of the Bulls Masters tour.

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and coach Darren Lehmann are taking time out of their pre-season training schedule to be part of the three-day tour, which will include school visits and meet and greets.

They will be joined by former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, former Queensland Bulls captain and Australian player Jimmy Maher and former Queensland top-order batsman Ken Healy.

Their itinerary will include visits to Mount Archer and Berserker Street state schools tomorrow, and the Rockhampton Cup race meeting at Callaghan Park Racecourse on Friday.

Bulls Masters managing director Jimmy Maher is hoping the tour will help inspire locals to follow their cricketing dreams. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Maher, the Bulls Masters managing director, said he was thrilled that Lynn, Lehmann and Symonds had made time to come to Rockhampton.

“We’re hoping to get in and meet some kids, have some fun cricket activities and try and inspire some of the youth in the Rockhampton region to get active and follow their dreams,” he said.

“Roy (Andrew Symonds), Ken and myself were all bought up in regional Queensland towns not too dissimilar to Rocky, so it’s something that we’re passionate about.

Maher thanked BMD Group for helping bring the tour to the region.

BMD Group board chairman and managing director Mick Power AM said BMD had a rich history of local participation in North and Central Queensland for more than 25 years, and was proud to be continuing this commitment by inspiring the children of the Rockhampton region through the Bulls Masters tour.

“These are some of Queensland’s greatest ever cricketers who dreamt from a young age of being able to represent their state and even country,” he said.

“It’s important to show children in our communities the opportunities available to them if they work and train hard, whether they want to play sport or work in civil engineering and construction for a company like BMD.”