Gaming attendant’s luck runs out

When police arrived, they saw Dayne Patrick Spinks’ Rav 4 in a car-parking space with substantial damage.

A YEPPOON gaming attendant’s luck ran out when he drove to pick up a friend while heavily intoxicated.

It was a decision that resulted in Dayne Patrick Spinks crashing his car on Normanby Street in the early hours of October 5.

It was a woman nearby who alerted police.

The 30-year-old submitted to a breath test and returned a reading of .162.

He told police that he had been driving from the Railway Hotel to the Strand Hotel to pick up a friend.

He said he’d consumed about eight to ten drinks of vodka and rum at the Railway Hotel before driving.

Police noticed that Spinks had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and that he smelt strongly of alcohol.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Spinks, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no traffic nor criminal history and that he’d only held a driver’s licence for two years.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked Spinks why he drove while being so grossly affected by alcohol.

“I was just being silly,” came the reply.

Mr Clarke told Spinks he was lucky that no-one was injured due to his actions before fining him $1000 and disqualifying him from driving for 11 months.