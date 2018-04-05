Gang of 10 chase girl, 13, at Rocky region skate park
A 13-YEAR-OLD girl called police as she was reportedly chased by a group of about 10 people early this morning.
The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the "street disturbance” at the Gracemere skate park about 3.20am.
A QPS spokesman said the girl was going to wait at the location for police to attend, however the "incident was closed” soon after the call.
A QAS spokeswoman confirmed they attended, but no one required transport from the scene.