Gang of 10 chase girl, 13, at Rocky region skate park

A young girl called police as she was reportedly chased by a gang at the Gracemere skate park. Pixabay

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl called police as she was reportedly chased by a group of about 10 people early this morning.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the "street disturbance” at the Gracemere skate park about 3.20am.

A QPS spokesman said the girl was going to wait at the location for police to attend, however the "incident was closed” soon after the call.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed they attended, but no one required transport from the scene.