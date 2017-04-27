Gang of little girls stop CQ trains

TRAINS were called to a halt in Blackwater on Sunday after a number of juveniles were caught on the tracks.
The gang of youths, two 10-year-old girls, two 12-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girls were found trespassing, running along the railway lines at the Blackwater Railway Station.
All five were charges and dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
The trespassing crime capped off a week of frequent incidents in the mining town from April 19 to 25.
- Between April 15 and April 16 it is alleged that a disturbance occurred at a dwelling on Gidyea Street, Blackwater. During the disturbance it is further alleged that a veranda of a dwelling and a vehicle were damaged. Further investigations are continuing
- Between 3.30am and 4.30am on April 16, it is alleged a trespass offence occurred in the yard of a dwelling on Gidyea Street.
- At approximately 1pm on April 20, Police intercepted a vehicle on Wattle Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. A 25-year-old woman was issued with traffic infringement notices in relation to this matter.
- On April 20, Blackwater Police executed a search warrant at a dwelling on Campbell Street, Bluff. It is alleged that during the search a quantity of drugs namely Cannabis and Methylamphetamine as well as drug utensils were located. A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. They were issued with a Notice to Appear to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.
- At approximately 1am on April 21, Police were called to attend a noise complaint at a dwelling on Seeman Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that the occupant of the dwelling contravened a police Noise Abatement Direction. As a result a 46-year-old man was issued with a Notice to Appear to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court in relation to this matter.
- On April 21, Blackwater Police executed a search warrant at a dwelling on Wattle Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that during the search a quantity of drugs namely Cannabis and Methylamphetamine as well as drug utensils were located. A 35-year-old man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. He was arrested and released on bail to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.
- On April 21, Blackwater Police executed a search warrant at a dwelling on Mahogany Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that during the search a quantity of drugs namely Cannabis as well as drug utensils were located. A 17-year-old man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. He was issued with a Notice to Appear to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.
- At approximately 11.15pm on April 21, Police were called to attend an alleged break and enter offence at a premises on Acacia Street, Blackwater. Police investigations have led to a 14-year-old boy being charged in relation to this matter. The juvenile was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
- At approximately 10.30am on April 25, Police were called to attendance a disturbance at a dwelling on Eucalyptus Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that during the disturbance a door of the dwelling was damaged. Police investigations have led to a 15-year-old boy being charged in relation to this matter. The juveniles was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.