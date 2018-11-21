Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gang of Youths cancels Sydney show

21st Nov 2018 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

BAD news for Gang of Youths fans with the Australian rock outfit cancelling tonight's Sydney show at the last minute.

The band has released a statement saying its lead singer Dave Le'aupepe is battling a chest infection and it will "have a serious impact on his ability to perform".

Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding
Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding

Tonight's show at the Enmore Theatre is the first of six shows in Newtown - a homecoming for the western Sydney band which recently headlined the NRL Grand Final.

Fans are advised the show has been postponed until Thursday, January 31 of next year while those who require a refund can do so until Friday, November 30.

"The band are extremely disappointed to have to do this and apologise profusely to their fans," the statement read.

"The remaining shows of the tour are planned to go ahead as per normal.

editors picks entertainment gang of youths sydney

Top Stories

    Indigenous Rocky filmmaker awarded top industry fellowship

    premium_icon Indigenous Rocky filmmaker awarded top industry fellowship

    Entertainment She has a love of telling stories from her cultured background including South Sea Islander

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:18 PM
    Ex-NRL stars lacing up boots for charity match in Rocky

    premium_icon Ex-NRL stars lacing up boots for charity match in Rocky

    Rugby League League day to raise money for drought-affected farmers

    GALLERY: See all the looks from the North Rocky High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: See all the looks from the North Rocky High formal

    Fashion & Beauty CHECK out the pictures from the glamorous red carpet walk through

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:05 PM
    150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

    premium_icon 150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

    News Ideal conditions yield impressive performances across all age groups

    Local Partners