Roberta’s last-minute bid to save Carl’s house

Roberta Williams is fighting to save her former Essendon home. Picture: Ian Currie

Roberta Williams is fighting to save her former Essendon home. Picture: Ian Currie

Roberta Williams is attempting to save the Essendon home ex-husband Carl built, filing an urgent injunction order to stop the Australian Taxation Office from selling it this month.

Lawyer X acted for gangland kingpin Carl Williams and his father and partner in crime, George.

Now, solicitor Michael Clohesy is looking to stop the auction of the Primrose St house on December 15, due to the Lawyer X scandal.

The property, expected to fetch $1 million, has been the subject of a protracted legal battle involving the Williams family.

Roberta Williams leaves the Supreme Court in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

"We're going to court,'' Williams said on Wednesday. "We are trying to get an urgent injunction. We need George's convictions set aside.

"We need to urgently get control of the situation. Lawyer X regularly was around Carl and George."

Carl Williams negotiated to have his father's $576,000 tax debt wiped, 10 years off his sentence and other incentives in return for giving evidence against alleged corrupt police officer Paul Dale and hitman Rod Collins, over the murder of Terence Hodson, killed with wife, Christine.

Police reneged on the tax deal - which a court heard was authorised in 2009 by then deputy commissioner Simon Overland - because legally they did not think it could be done.

Roberta Williams house at 82 Primrose St, Essendon. Picture: Adam Elwood

Williams' co-operation with police was general knowledge inside and outside the prison, before he was bludgeoned to death with an exercise bicycle stem in the Acacia Unit at Barwon Prison in 2010.

The tax stoush became more complicated when George died of a heart attack in 2016, leaving the house to granddaughter Dhakota, but also lumping her with a $900,000 debt.

Roberta Williams said she fought to keep the property, where they lived for most of the past decade, for her daughter. They were forced to hand the home's keys over in September.