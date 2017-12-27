Gang's Christmas Day sex attack on woman in North Rocky

SEXUAL ASSAULT: A gang of youths wrecked Christmas for one unlucky woman walking through Frenchville.

A WOMAN had the worst Christmas evening imaginable when sexually assaulted by a group of youths while walking in North Rockhampton.

Rockhampton CIB's Detective Acting Senior Sargent Chris Griffin said it was simply a case of "wrong place and the wrong time” for the woman.

Snr Sgt Griffin said the incident which occurred at 6.50PM, near the Frenchville intersection of French Ave and Honour St, where the woman was initially set upon by three males she didn't recognise.

He said this attack continued at the nearby Glen Millar Park as the woman tried to get to Dean St.

"To her credit given the circumstances”, the victim was able to provide Rockhampton Police with detailed descriptions of the three indigenous male suspects, who ranged in age between 17-19 years.

"The first suspect is described as being 6ft (183cm) in height, skinny build, earring in the left ear, a scar on the right hand side of the face just under the cheek bone, a tattoo on the inside of the right forearm, and he was wearing a black short sleeved shirt with a logo on the chest area, baggy blue denim jeans and a white baseball cap with the New York symbol on the front,” Snr Sgt Griffin said.

"The second male involved, again being described as approximately 6ft (183cm) in height, skinny build, moustache, with two to three tear drop tattoos under the left side of the face with a shaved head.

She said the third indigenous male had a black baseball cap with some sort of white embroidery, a black shirt and knee length khaki shorts.

Although the victim didn't sustain any visible injuries, Snr Sgt Griffin confirmed she sought medical treatment after the offence.

"Obviously it's something we're taking very seriously and investigations are continuing in relation to the outstanding suspects,” Snr Sgt Griffin said.

"It is tragic for any offence to happen on Christmas night, we do encourage everyone who is out at night time to be vigilant, especially when encountering a group of people.

"We've got a good description but again we urge any members of the public who may have been in the of French and Honour St at 6:50PM who either observed the group or observed the female and the group to come forward or to contact Crime Stoppers or the local police.”

If you can help, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.