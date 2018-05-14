Gangs of youths terrorise Stockland Rockhampton shopper

QUEENSLAND Police Services were called to the scene of a North Rockhampton bus-stop where a group of youths stole a mobile phone from a woman.

The group, said by witnesses to be made up of "around eight” girls and boys, then fled to Stockland Shopping Centre.

A female, dressed in all black with grey socks and black thongs, fled police after the robbery and was taken into custody just after 2.58pm.

Another two females were taken into custody after one attempted unsuccessfully to rob a woman of her wallet outside ANZ bank.

After the struggle, the woman fled the scene and hid in her car, reportedly too shaken to go back inside in case the group was still there.

The female was described as being of aboriginal appearance and was wearing a yellow and maroon basketball singlet.

A number of youths were said to have fled back into Stockland Shopping Centre via the Kmart entrance while another group fled the shopping centre via the ANZ exit.

When police attempted to approach a group of the juveniles on Musgrave St, the group fled from police through the creekline at Moores Ck, heading southbound.

Another group of four or five youths were seen walking along the back of Beaurepairs on Musgrave St.

The police proceeded to search for the juveniles and found a number of them in Stockland's McDonalds' carpark.

Nearly all of the juveniles have now been taken into custody, bar one male.

The juveniles have been taken to Rockhampton watch house.

More to follow.