Medical Marijuana from Dutch Coffeeshop
Gap year visitors busted smoking weed on riverbank

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Jun 2020 11:29 AM
TWO South African citizens in Rockhampton for their gap year were busted smoking marijuana on the riverfront and were fined the day before they flew home.

Jack Peter Mantell, 19, and David Andrew Hudson, 18, pleaded guilty on June 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing marijuana and possessing a grinder and bong.

Mantell also pleaded guilty to public urination.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the offences were captured on CCTV which was how police were alerted to the group of four males on the riverfront.

He said when police attended, they could smell the “acrid scent” of marijuana, searched the area and uncovered the bong and silver grinder.

However, both Mantell and Hudson denied ownership or possession of the bong and grinder.

Mr Schoeman said CCTV footage showed Mantell being handed the utensil and pulling the grinder out of his bag.

Both used the bong in the footage.

Mr Schoeman said Hudson had been found in possession of marijuana in a clip seal bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said both men had their matters brought forward ahead of them flying home on June 30.

She said they both had been here for their gap year and were intending to study education in South Africa.

Mantell was fined $600 and Hudson was fined $500. No convictions were recorded.

The other two men of the group were not named in court nor was it mentioned if they were charged with any offences.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

