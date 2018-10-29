Garbage truck collides with building in Rocky CBD

A garbage truck collided with the corner of a shop awning on Monday morning which resulted in serious damaged tot he building.

Maddelin Mccosker

A GARBAGE truck 'shook the entire building' of a popular Rockhampton shop after it took out the side of an awning during a rubbish pick-up.

Witnesses in nearby store, Captain Nemo's say they felt the whole building shake after the J.J Richards garbage truck collided with the corner of an awning at William and East Lane.

The tin roof split in multiple places as a result of the collision and debris from the brick building was scattered across the road.

The truck was able to drive forward without further damage to the building.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

J.J Richards and Sons have been approached for comment.