Garbage truck crash leaves driver with severe head injuries

A CENTRAL Highlands garbage truck driver sustained head injuries when the vehicle rolled near Capella.

Lisa Fisher, 32, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on August 24 to driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Fisher was driving the garbage truck from Capella towards Emerald on July 24.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 5.40pm near Capella when the truck tipped, crossing both lanes and closing the Gregory Hwy for a significant period of time.

Police located markings on the road that indicated the vehicle started to veer off the road, when it swerved back on the road, forcing the truck to tip.

Investigations revealed dashcam footage showing Fisher driving, looking down to her left momentarily before the crash occurred.

The court heard she was distracted by paperwork.

Fisher told the court she sustained spinal injuries and head injuries among other minor injuries.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

“I’ve done wrong by full means, I shouldn’t have been distracted.

“I’m just glad there wasn’t somebody else on the highway.”

She said during training to drive the truck they made a point of telling drivers they were driving vehicles of “mass destruction”.

Magistrate Robert Walker accepted Fisher was remorseful and told her she was lucky to be able to stand before the court.

“The consequences could have been far worse,” he said.

Fisher was fined $750 and the conviction was recorded.