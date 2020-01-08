Garbage truck driver cheats death

A garbage collector is lucky to be alive after he was dragged into the back of a rubbish truck.

The terrifying ordeal, caught on footage leaked to BirminghamLive, shows the worker being lifted into the truck while he was dumping items in the back.

The items, which appear to be planks of wood, dragged the garbageman deeper into the truck before he was saved by his mate.

Fortunately for the garbageman his colleague was able to stop the machine, allowing him to climb out.

The incident, which occurred in Birmingham, UK, is being investigated by the city council.

It is unclear where the incident occurred but a source told BirminghamLive that it was from a refuse site in the city.

The footage shows the garbageman being dragged to safety by his colleague.

A council spokesman told the Mirror that it was investigating the incident and could not provide more details.

"Health and safety is of paramount importance to us for both our employees and the residents they serve when going about their daily duties," they said.

The video, which was sent to BirminghamLive, came from an anonymous source who has links to the bin collection service in the city.

He told reporters that he believed the video was taken at the end of October last year.

"I was shocked when I saw this. The binman is literally a second away from being crushed to death," he said.

"If his colleague hadn't seen what happened and rushed to his aid he would probably be dead. This incident needs to be investigated by Birmingham City Council. It is shocking."