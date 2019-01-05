Garden bed fire causes elderly resident to be hospitalised

Firefighters were kept busy across the Coast overnight.

IT WAS a busy 18 hours or so for the region's emergency services.

About 7.15pm Friday paramedics were called to reports of a two-motorcycle crash on Aerodrome Rd, Maroochydore.

Two patients were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

One of them suffered a foot injury and the other was treated for a chest injury.

About 8.45pm Friday firefighters were called to a driveway fire at Godilla St, Coolum Beach.

The fire was only small and had not threatened the home.

firefighters were able to extinguish it in a few minutes.

About 1am Saturday firefighters were called to reports of a building fire in Shine Court, Birtinya.

They arrived to find a garden bed about 5m from an apartment complex on fire.

firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but smoke had filled the nearby building.

One elderly man was "in distress" from smoke inhalation, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, and he was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital before paramedics arrived.

Two other elderly patients were given oxygen at the scene as paramedics treated them for smoke inhalation, but they didn't need to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

About 9.55am Saturday firefighters were called to an alarm going off at an Energex building in Gympie St, Landsborough.

They were kept busy again about 11.05am when reports came through of a unit on fire on Mooloolaba Rd, Buderim.

The small fire had been caused by a candle and the QFES spokesman said it had already been put out by the time fire crews arrived on scene.