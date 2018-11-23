Menu
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.
Garden hose used to try and choke woman in middle of street

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Nov 2018 5:16 PM
A MAN twice tried to wrap a stranger's garden hose around his partner's neck to choke her, a court was told.

The man, who was remanded in custody since the incident on Farm St on October 7, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November22.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, along with 13 fraud/dishonesty gain charges and one of riding a bicycle without a helmet.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said witnesses saw the defendant and aggrieved yelling at each other in Farm St at 11am when the man picked up a garden hose, made a loop and attempted to put it around her neck.

He said the attempt failed as she put her hands up in defence.

Mr Studdert said the pair continued arguing as they moved down the road, where the man has picked up another hose and placed it around her neck.

She managed to get free and he fled before police arrived.

When police caught up with him, he said he didn't try to put the hose around her neck, just swung it to scare her.

The court was told the pair got their hands on someone else's bank card and spent $331.22 in 13 transactions.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the pair stopped using the card when the account ran out of money.

The court heard the card belonged to a pensioner.

Mr McGowran said in relation to the hose incident, the woman claims she started the argument by asking him to be in a selfie with her in their bed when they woke that morning.

He said the woman told police he stormed out of their home and down the street and she chased after him.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced the man to three months' prison with immediate parole after declaring 48 days of pre-sentence custody. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $331.22 and $150 for not wearing a helmet.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

