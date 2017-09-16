Garden straight out of glossy magazines

LAST week I was the guest of the Blackall Tambo Regional Council with one of my tasks being the judge of the Blackall Garden Competition.

Judging inland garden competitions always offers an array of innovative gardens but there was a garden I would never have believed could be found beyond the Black Stump.

The Champion Town Garden of Kev and Suzie Russell is straight out the glossy home magazines, a garden from Byron Bay or Noosa.

But this Blackall garden is some 750km from the coastline. This is a garden that blurs the line between house and garden as the two are an extension of each other.

INLAND GARDEN: The Champion Town Garden of Kev and Suzie Russell is straight out the glossy home magazines.

The Russell family have developed this garden from a Buffel Grass covered paddock that had only a couple of Athel Pine to the ultimate lifestyle garden.

The design features a dense canopy developed over 20-plus years with timber decking linking all points of the garden with the living areas of the house.

There are colourful hand painted pots and creative wire sculptures well placed throughout the garden.

Very proud of his garden Kev Russell said that since winning this year's Garden Competition he has been amazed by the positive reaction the family garden has received from the Blackall community.

He hopes the garden will inspire other Outback gardeners to be creative with their own garden designs.