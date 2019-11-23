GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

STREETSCAPE plantings can create a few challenges with plant selection.

Too many times these days designers take the easy option, by selecting from the same small planting list, no matter if the plants are to be planted in Biloela, Boyne Island or Bundaberg. Sadly, little time is spent actually in the street of the town where the plants are to be planted.

Queen Crape Myrtle or Lagerstroemia speciosa.

A classic example - why hasn't the small perfumed tree that was first planted in Mount Morgan over 100 years ago been used in Central Queensland streetscapes?

Yet Townsville has used these plants to the city's best advantage not only for the plant's beautiful white flowers but also for this plant's pleasing perfume.

The plant in question is the Evergreen Frangipani or Plumeria obtusa.

If you were to be walking in the late afternoon in Townsville's CBD or Southbank, you would notice the perfume of these frangipani trees which are in flower at the moment. This small tree makes for an impressive streetscape display.

The Plumeria obtusa, or Evergreen Frangipani, has glossy, rigid, dark green leaves that make it recognisable from other frangipani varieties.

Described as one of the toughest of all perfumed plants, the Evergreen Frangipani, as the name suggests, retains the majority of its foliage throughout the year.

The flowers are pure white and highly fragrant. I have been told by a Singaporean soldier that was training in Rockhampton that this plant is also known as the Singapore Frangipani.

The first frangipani plants in Central Queensland were cultivated in the gardens of Mount Morgan during the 1890s, and from there they gained a reputation of being one of the hardiest and most tolerant flowering trees of its day for the harsh Central Queensland environment.

Frangipani is a tree that is not as popular now as it used to be, but it is still widely planted throughout Central Queensland and is a tree that is steeped in tradition and intrigue.

A native of Central America, it was cultivated throughout the Asia-Pacific region, and it is believed that Spanish traders were responsible for its spread.

Many countries now claim the tree as their own.

For centuries, Buddhists have regarded the plant as a symbol of immortality; in the West Indies it is called the West Indian jasmine.

In Sri Lanka it is known as the Tree of Life due to its ability to survive in the harshest of conditions and still produce clusters of richly perfumed flowers.

It has even had the unfortunate common name of the Graveyard tree, because in many Pacific Islands it has been planted around the local cemeteries.

Plumeria was named after Charles Plumier, a French botanical writer of the seventeenth century.

WHAT IS THAT TREE

Over the next few weeks a flowering tree will start making a blooming presence. Many Rockhampton residents would have noticed the spectacular mauve flowering Queen Crape Myrtle or Lagerstroemia speciosa flowering in East Street near the old Post Office. This tropical flowering tree is one of the most outstanding summer bloomers.

The Queen Crape Myrtle is a native of Southeast Asia and India but is not frost tolerant. It grows to a height of 10m.