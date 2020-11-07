GARDENING: Beautiful butterfly bush makes impressive show

FOR MANY years one of the first plants selected by country gardeners was the Butterfly Bush or Buddleia davidii.

The reason is this shrub is an extremely hardy and water-wise plant makes an impressive show for this time of the year.

The reason the Buddleia davidii is referred to as the butterfly bush as it becomes a veritable smorgasbord for hungry butterflies.

I you visit the Kershaw Gardens this weekend you can see number of different Buddleia hybrids in full bloom in the scented garden just near the Knight Street carpark.

Buddleia davidii is best described as an evergreen medium shrub with huge spikes of fragrant flowers in summer.

Flowers range in colour from blue, pink, purple, white and yellow and all makes a specular display.

It provides good shelter and is resistant to strong winds.

Gardeners will find the Buddleia very easy to grow in most positions in the garden but it does like good drainage.

I would recommend a heavy pruning of the Buddleias each spring as this will keep the plants neat and tidy during the summer flowering months.

There are over a hundred different species of Buddleias ranging from large sprawling shrubs and delicate deciduous shrubs to the evergreen shrubs renowned for their long nectar-rich flower spikes.

The Buddleia was named after the famed English botanist and taxonomist Adam Buddle. Buddleias are found naturally growing in the Americas, Asia, and South Africa and are related to the foxglove family.

Buddleia davidii is native to China and named in honour of French naturalist Père Armand David.

Another interesting fact about Buddleias is that some species have local medicinal qualities and others have been used to make dyes.

There are hundreds of hybrid Buddleia davidii’s developed around the world.

The following are some of the best for Central Queensland:

Buddleia Black Beauty with very dark purple perfumed flowers.

Buddleia Black Beauty

Buddleia Fascination with large deep-mauve flowers.

Buddleia Fascination

Buddleia Harlequin with variegated foliage and pinkish-mauve flowers.

Buddleia Harlequin

Buddleia Ile de France with rich violet-coloured flowers.

Buddleia Ile de France

Buddleia Joan with large mauve fragrant flowers.

Buddleia Joan

Buddleia Nanho Blue with attractive mauve-blue flowers.

Buddleia Nanho Blue

Buddleia Pink Delight with showy pink scented flowers.

Buddleia Pink Delight

Buddleia Royal Red with fragrant rich red-purple flowers.

Buddleia Royal Red

Buddleia Silver Anniversary with silver foliage and small creamy flowers.

Buddleia Silver Anniversary

Buddleia White Bouquet with exceptionally large white flowers.

Buddleia White Bouquet

All of these Buddleias form a quite dense thicket growing up to three metres high and two metres across, but are quite easily pruned and shaped to form a dense hedge.