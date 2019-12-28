GARDENING: Councillor reflects on a green decade

HIDDEN TREASURE: Former PM Malcolm Turnbull receives a Blackall hibiscus in 2018. Also pictured are Neil Fisher, MP David Littleproud and Mayor of Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, Andrew Martin. Picture: Contributed

HIDDEN TREASURE: Former PM Malcolm Turnbull receives a Blackall hibiscus in 2018. Also pictured are Neil Fisher, MP David Littleproud and Mayor of Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, Andrew Martin. Picture: Contributed

WELL the second decade of the 21st century will be over in three days’ time and I am still scratching my head if we say we moved forward in a gardening sense or backwards.

So here is my review of the last decade in pictures and comments.

The “Amazing Hidden Floral Treasure of the Decade” would have to be the unique collection of Hibiscus found in the town of Blackall.

Blackall hibiscus.

To the credit of the Blackall Tambo Regional Council, gardens of these Hibiscus are being replanted throughout Blackall.

I would highly recommend a visit to Blackall.

The “Baddie of the Decade” would have to be disastrous fungal disease Myrtle Rust being discovered in Rockhampton in a shipment of plants delivered to a big retailer earlier this month.

Baddie of the Decade: Myrtle Rust at Mt Archer.

It is very important that you report any possible detections of Myrtle Rust just call Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.

The “Best Flowering Display of the Decade” There is a plant growing in the front gardens of the Waltzing Matilda Centre in Winton that has created a stir with gardeners.

The plants is the Ptilotus exaltatus or commonly known as the Feather Flower or Mulla Mulla a short-lived but spectacular herbaceous perennial with dark green leaves.

During the transition from winter to spring and summer to autumn purple feathery flower heads cover the plant.

These feathery flower heads are suitable for use as cut flowers.

The “Gardeners Event of the Decade” was hosted this year by the Rockhampton Orchid Society.

Gardeners Event of the Decade: The Rocky Round Up Orchidfest, hosted by Rockhampton Orchid Society.

The Rocky Round Up Orchidfest had the largest display of Orchids ever seen in Rockhampton.

Orchid Societies from Bundaberg, Agnes Waters and Harvey Bay had full displays as well as 11 different Orchid and Foliage Retailers.

It was said that you could follow the perfume drift from all parts of Rockhampton of the masses of Orchid flowers on display

The “Garden Visionaries of the Decade” is for all the school teachers, staff and volunteers who have taken the time to create vegetable gardens in our schools.

Garden Visionaries of the Decade: Kirby Patteson, Gracie Dolinski and Jesse Laver in 2010 with an eggplant.

I had so much fun visiting dozens of schools across Central Queensland.

The “ Survivors of the Decade” would have to be the Peltophorum tree.

Survivors of the Decade: Peltophorum trees in Stenhouse Park.

During the last 10 years these trees have on a number of times had more than a metre of floodwater around them and survived.

The trees in Stenhouse Park in Lakes Creek even provided a showy floral display during the 2011 flood.

The big question is what will the next decade bring gardeners? Well you will have to look out for the garden column on 26th of December 2020 for the first answers to that question.

Happy New Year to all.