GARDENING: Grevillea cultivars are worth pride of place

OVER the past 30 years plants like Grevillea Robyn Gordon and Grevillea Honey Gem have become some of the most popular sold in nurseries.

But most gardeners would not have selected a Grevillea Honey Gem because it was a cultivar, they selected this plant because it flowers well, it attracts birds, it is very hardy and requires very little maintenance.

Grevillea Robyn Gordon.

Grevillea Honey Gem is a vigorous evergreen large shrub with attractive fern like foliage that produces large orange flowers most of the year. This grevillea has a long life. I still have the very first Grevillea Honey Gem planted in Central Queensland growing at my place.

The name cultivar is an acronym for cultivated variety. These are hybrids that have happened either by natural causes or have purposely been developed.

There are hundreds of grevillea cultivars growing in Central Queensland home gardens these days. But botanically are grevillea cultivars worth preserving for future generations?

Grevillea Bronze Rambler.

I think this question was best answered by the late John Wrigley author, botanic-garden designer and curator, foliage exporter, Australian native plant enthusiast and publisher of a series of landmark books on the horticulture and general botany of Australian flora, working in collaboration with photographer and illustrator Murray Fagg.

During the launch of his publication Banksias, Waratahs and Grevilleas, John paid credit to the role that the grevillea cultivars with their varied colours, unusual shapes and unique qualities played in turning the tide from a preference for European flowers to Australian plants. For this reason John acknowledged grevillea cultivars and their history in the book Banksias, Waratahs and Grevilleas and championed the preservation of these grevillea cultivars.

One of the best examples of a gardener finding unique grevillea cultivars growing in the garden was David Gordon, founder of Myall Park in Glenmorgan, Queensland.

The plant David found in his garden was to be known as Grevillea Robyn Gordon, in fact the first hybrid plant officially registered in Australia.

Grevillea Austraflora Canterbury Gold.

Many native plant enthusiasts believe it was this plant that turned the tide from a preference for European flowers to Australian plants, with their varied colours, unusual shapes and unique qualities.

Robyn Gordon is a hybrid between grevillea banksii, a Queensland native and grevillea bipinnatifida, a Western Australian native.

This hybrid occurred as both parents' plants were growing in the same garden. Grevillea Robyn Gordon is a sprawling evergreen shrub growing to 1.5m with a similar spread.

The leaves are dark green fern-like with a silky underside. Masses of crimson birds attracted to the flowers are produced at intervals throughout the year.

The name honours David's daughter Robyn, who sadly died at the age of 16 in 1969.

LONG LIFE: Grevillea Honey Gem produces large orange flowers.

The original Grevillea Robyn Gordon is still growing in the garden at Myall Park. Which dispels the myths that grevilleas are short-lived. Like any plants grevilleas will live on if they are given basic maintenance and care.

The following are some of the grevillea cultivars that have been grown in Central Queensland for many years that have interesting histories.

Grevillea Austraflora Canterbury Gold is a fast growing semi-prostrate shrub 50cm x 2-3m across with soft green foliage. Yellow claw flowers appear all year round. It requires a sunny well-drained position and is quite hardy. It is also attractive to honeyeaters. This plant was found growing in a front garden of a home in Canterbury Rd in Blackburn, Victoria in 1971 and was marketed throughout Australia by Austraflora Nursery.

Grevillea Bronze Rambler is a fast growing semi-prostrate shrub 50cm x 2-3m across with deeply lobed leaves with bronze new growth. It produces masses of dark red toothbrush like flowers in spring attracting honey-eating birds. This plant arose in the garden of Bill and Lyn Wilson of Moe in Victoria. It was released in 1985 at Victoria's Garden Week. There is a sad side to this plant as hope for the future, with a royalty from this plant going to the Royal Children's Hospital in memory of the Wilson's daughter Jennifer who died of leukaemia

Grevillea Clearview David is an evergreen medium to tall dense shrub with a vigorous growth habit and dark green prickly leaves and rosy red flowers during winter and spring. It likes an open, sunny, well-drained position and is frost tolerant. It attracts nectar-feeding birds to the garden and can be lightly pruned to shape. This plant was developed by one of the country's pioneering native nurseryman, Bill Cane at Clearview Nursery in the late 1940s and named after one of his sons.

Grevillea Glen Sandra, a fast growing rounded evergreen shrub that produces clusters of pink/red spider flowers in winter and spring. Grevillea Glen Sandra was first grown from seeds collected from David Gordon's Glenmorgan property Myall Park in 1960.