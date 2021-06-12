Gardening Guru: the low down on planting near powerlines

A problem that occurs all across Queensland is that many people plant the wrong sized trees under powerlines. Then at the same time there is nothing worse than seeing a large growing tree heavily pruned each year.

The other thing to remember is it cost us all a lot of money to have trees like these ones pruned each year.

At the Rockhampton Show this week I was asked the question “what would I suggest to plant under powerlines”?

While heights of plants may vary due to soil types, the following is a list of plants that should pose no problems for planting under powerlines.

Acacia fimbriata

Acacia fimbriata or Fringed Wattle is a medium to tall shrub growing to about 5m high with a graceful weeping habit. This shrub will become covered in masses of yellow scented ball-like flowers during winter and spring.

Brachychiton bidwillii

Brachychiton bidwillii is a miniature kurrajong that grows very well in local gardens and can reach a height of around 3m. During spring bunches of large bell-shaped pink flowers, clustered around the branches, will make this plant a feature in most gardens.

Buckinghamia celsissima 1

Buckinghamia celsissima 2

Buckinghamia celsissima or Ivory Curl Flower is only a small tree and has not been utilised here as extensively as in the southern part of the state, where it has been used successfully as a very attractive street tree. It is ideal for those with only a small yard area.

Calliandra haematocephlala

Calliandra haematocephlala or Red Pom Pom is a large spreading shrub, growing up to 3m. It can be kepttrimmed into small hedged without a lot of effort. Showy red pom-pom flowers appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August.

Callistemon sp Injune

Callistemon sp Injune is a semi-weeping shrub with silvery-grey foliage and profusion‘s of pink flowers that fade to white. This bottlebrush will grow to around 3m high and will tolerate quite dry conditions. It responds to annual fertilising after flowering. Although the plant can be pruned, this can have the effect of destroying the weeping habit.

Eremophila polyclada

Eremophila polyclada or Weeping Emu Bush is an tall ornamental cascading shrub with narrow leaves growing up to 4m high. Profuse white flowers will cover the plant from early spring to late summer. Grows best in a sunny open position in will tolerate most soil types. This plant is frost and drought tolerant and responds well to pruning.

Melaleuca Stonestorm

Melaleuca Snowstorm is a small to medium very dense shrub 2 - 3.5m x 1.5m with fine light green leaves and soft pink new growth. Masses of white flowers cover the whole shrub, like snow, during spring. It requires a sunny, moist position, is frost hardy and suitable for coastal planting. It makes an excellent screen plant and is hardy and fast growing.

Syzygium Aussie Compact 1

Syzygium Aussie Compact is a hybrid form of Syzygium australe that forms bushy shrub for moist soils. During Summer this tall shrub will be covered in white flowers followed by red berries. Growing to 5m high and is good for bushy, fast growing windbreak or specimen plant. The leaves are glossy and have a crinkle in them.

Tibouchina Alstonville 2

Tibouchina Alstonville is a tall shrub to 3m high and can be trained as a small tree with appropriate pruning. Its small controllable size has no doubt contributed to its popularity, where there is no longer a space for the grand tropical flowering trees. The dark purple flowers of Tibouchina Alstonville will provide a stunning floral display.

Xanthostemon Fairhill Gold

Xanthostemon Fairhill Gold is a showy screen shrub growing to around 3m high and 2m wide, with clusters of golden yellow flowers sporadically throughout the year. It will tolerate full sun or part shade and grows best in well-drained soil.