Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gardening guru, Tom Wyatt will appear at the Breakfast at the Lagoon event over the weekend.
Gardening guru, Tom Wyatt will appear at the Breakfast at the Lagoon event over the weekend. Contributed
News

Gardening guru to appear at popular brekky event

24th May 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Breakfast at

the lagoon

GREEN thumbs and bird lovers with a taste for delicious food will be in for a treat when the annual Breakfast at the Lagoon event returns to North Rockhampton on Saturday.

A scrumptious barbecue breakfast with a view will be dished up under a large marquee set beside a scenic lagoon, served with a side of bird watching and expert guest speakers.

Gardening guru Tom Wyatt will speak about organic gardening at the event being held at the Carinity Shalom retirement community.

For more than 35 years, Tom has given tips to listeners of ABC Capricornia radio's gardening talk back show, also heard on the airwaves in other parts of Queensland.

Breakfast at the Lagoon is at Carinity Shalom on 121 Maloney St in North Rockhampton.

The event kick starts on Saturday from 7.15am.

Cost for the breakfast is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 13 years of age.

Bookings close midday today.

To RSVP or for more information, phone 49239500.

Email graham.harvey @carinity.org.au

bird watching breakfast at the lagoon gardening tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    premium_icon Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    News Residents react to dengue fever diagnosis in their streets as health authorities comb the area

    • 24th May 2019 1:37 PM
    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking Homes near the affected person are being doorknocked today

    Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    premium_icon Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    Crime Dispute between three parties as restaurant sits empty

    Adani countdown: Three weeks to finish approvals

    premium_icon Adani countdown: Three weeks to finish approvals

    Environment State Government gives less than three weeks to finish environmental approvals