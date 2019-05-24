Gardening guru to appear at popular brekky event

Gardening guru, Tom Wyatt will appear at the Breakfast at the Lagoon event over the weekend.

Gardening guru, Tom Wyatt will appear at the Breakfast at the Lagoon event over the weekend. Contributed

Breakfast at

the lagoon

GREEN thumbs and bird lovers with a taste for delicious food will be in for a treat when the annual Breakfast at the Lagoon event returns to North Rockhampton on Saturday.

A scrumptious barbecue breakfast with a view will be dished up under a large marquee set beside a scenic lagoon, served with a side of bird watching and expert guest speakers.

Gardening guru Tom Wyatt will speak about organic gardening at the event being held at the Carinity Shalom retirement community.

For more than 35 years, Tom has given tips to listeners of ABC Capricornia radio's gardening talk back show, also heard on the airwaves in other parts of Queensland.

Breakfast at the Lagoon is at Carinity Shalom on 121 Maloney St in North Rockhampton.

The event kick starts on Saturday from 7.15am.

Cost for the breakfast is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 13 years of age.

Bookings close midday today.

To RSVP or for more information, phone 49239500.

Email graham.harvey @carinity.org.au