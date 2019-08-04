GARDENING: Let the spring garden preparations begin

Prune the tips at every opportunity as the dry weather should bring out spectacular flowering displays.

AUGUST is when you should get ready for the coming growing season, when the garden bursts into life with colour and vitality.

Have you noticed the change in the weather? Particularly late in the afternoon it feels a little warmer, and to me that has always been the sign to begin preparing for spring.

But always be alert for that last frost of the season.

This winter has been fairly mild, so there is a chance of a night or two where the temperature could drop to below zero degrees. Frost follows as the moisture in the air dips below freezing point.

This is a very busy month for tub plant enthusiasts, as it is probably one of the best times of the year to start potting and repotting many of your tubbed plants. For plants around the pool, pergola, veranda and even the hanging baskets that are starting to look a little tired after winter, this is the perfect time to plant them into a larger tub, so that you get the attractive new growth and blooms for spring.

August heralds one of the busiest times for all gardeners, as the work list of what to do becomes more important. Annual gardeners will now need a good complete garden fertiliser around the plants. Remember to cut all spent blooms off your garden plants to increase flower production.

Many summer annual seeds can now be planted. Annuals such as zinnias, African marigolds, rudbeckias and cockscombs would all be suitable for planting. Gerbera enthusiasts will now find the green light is there to start dividing the plants to give that best summer display.

It is also time for herbaceous perennials to be lifted, divided and replanted. This would include plants such as agapanthus and canna and spider lilies. When replanting, make sure the raised beds are well mulched and the soil used contains at least 50 per cent vegetable matter. Even some aged cow manure would help. A word of warning - when you divide agapanthus, they may take two to three years to reach flowering maturity again.

August is one of the best months for the planting of bare root plants such as roses and citrus, and is also ideal for developing colour variations in your hydrangeas.

This is done by simply changing the acidity or alkalinity of their soil, so that you can change the colours from either pink to red or blue to mauve.

Pruning of the garden plants will need to commence this month. Feral plants of the gardens, such as bougainvilleas, hibiscus and calliandras to name a few, can be cut back, especially if they are not flowering. Early August always is a good time to start shaping plants for the better spring blooms.

Poinsettias can be pruned hard now, although if you would like to develop your plant into a taller screening plant, simply cut back to three buds on each plant. Most gardeners will need to prune their azaleas this year, as the dry weather has left the plants rather bare. I would recommend a heavy pruning to knee-high straight after flowering.

For those gardeners with native plants, you should be tip pruning at every opportunity, as the dry weather should bring out spectacular flowering displays. If your native plants have become long and spindly, now is the time to be brutal and cut them back to a stump within 300mm or one foot from the ground.

Don't forget to use a tree wound dressing on the freshly cut wounds to prevent borers from attacking these plants. Importantly, roses will also need to be pruned now, as leaving it much later than the end of this month would be to the detriment of the plant.

The only other important thing to remember with August is, quite often we can experience those strong winds that seem to make almost every plant in the garden want to bend down to the ground. So keep an eye on any of the shrubs that are starting to produce massive new growth, as these may need to be tip-pruned. In some cases even having a point to which they can be fixed, either by putting in a few garden stakes, or even just having another plant that they can be loosely tied during that troublesome time.

Another part of the garden that needs to be looked at in August is the top dressing of lawns. Now this does not mean to go and put on a large volume of soil above the grass level. It is more a process of just filling in the gaps between the runners and your lawn.

Those people with lush dense lawns need not worry, but an application of something like a fine loam or even a Brickies Loam, finely brushed using a rake over the lawn area so that only the areas between the lawn runners are covered with soil, will be beneficial. Most of the foliage will still be visible.

Vigilance will be needed in watching for dollar spot, which spreads rapidly with foggy, dewy mornings and warm days. Dollar spot is a fungal disease that primarily affects lawns where dead lawn clippings are not removed. Racking of the lawn at this time of the year will encourage optimum growth.

All in all, August can be a very rewarding month for any gardener, as the results of this work can be seen right through the summer.

