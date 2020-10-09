GARDENING: Managing your weeds amid Springtime bloom

A problem often faced with established gardens is the addition of weeds.

Last week I received an e-mail from Jane who has just purchased a home on a large allotment in Park Avenue.

Jane says her new property is very overgrown and concerned that some of these plants could be declared weeds.

So after meeting with Jane I was able to so her all the weeds that should be removed.

If you were to walk around your own property or suburb you would be surprised at what you find that, even after so many dry years.

Singapore Daisy Flower.

With many recognised weed species just starting to make the best of the Spring weather and spreading to new locations to become a further problem.

In many cases you may not realise a plant growing in neighbouring bushland is in fact a weed.

Bryophyllum species or Mother of Millions is a succulent like plant that can be found growing in increasing numbers throughout parts of Rockhampton Region.

Mother of millions produces masses of little plantlets around the edge of the leaves as the common name suggests.

Ochna Serrulata.

Mother of millions is highly toxic to stock and hard to eradicate.

Dolichandra unguis-cati or Cats Claw Creeper is often referred to as a ‘canopy killer’.

As this vine literally climbs and smothers all other vegetation around it.

The new growth regularly appears from underground tubers and can reappear for many years. This weed has showy bright yellow flowers from October to late January.

Euphorbia cyathophora or Mexican Fire Plant is a poisonous plant looks like a small open Poinsettia with green flowers and pinkish red bracts.

Leucaena.

Care is needed when removing these plants as all parts of the plant has milky sap and always disposes of this plant in the bin and never dump the plant in bushland.

Leucaena leucocephala is a weed has the ability to take over an area and exclude all other plants.

If not grazed or cut, the plant can grow into small tree size.

Native wildlife does not use Leucaena as habitat and it thrives in creek beds, where it can choke water flow.

Easter Cassia.

Leucaena was originally introduced as a cattle feed and is still grown by some graziers, supposedly under strict conditions.

Leucana would be the greatest weed threat to urban gardens, waterways and parks.

Macroptilium atropurpureum or Siratro is a wild creeping weed is often wrapped along a supporting shrub, fence or even covering your lawn.

With Sweet Pea-shaped flowers are dark reddish-purple or blackish-purple in colour with slender seed pods up to 10 cm long.

Sirato.

When mature the seeds are forcibly discharged from the pod and can be flung tens of metres away. Siratro was originally introduced into Northern Australia as a fodder plant but in a short time has become incredibly invasive and damaging in bushland and along river edges.

Controlling Siratro is not easy as this weed has a long tap root that will break off at ground level when you pull on it.

Using Herbicides has proved effective in controlling Siratro but the down side is that this weed grows over other plants and there always a strong chance of killing the host plant.

Ochna serrulata or mickey mouse plant – is a shrub was widely sold by nurseries during the 1980s, due to the fact that it would bear its fragrant yellow flowers in relatively shaded sections of the garden, as well as keeping a dense habit.

Cook Tree.

Following the flowers, the plant would become immersed in scarlet-black berries, somewhat reminiscent of a mickey mouse head, that are very attractive to birds.

Sena pendula or Easter Cassia is a low multi-stemmed shrub with small yellow flowers during March and April each year.

It is a native of tropical America and has been grown in Rockhampton for nearly a century, and can be found growing on the edge just about every waterway in the town.

Cats Claw Creeper.

Sphagneticola trilobata or Singapore Daisy was first used locally as the landscape plant around the Pilbeam Theatre.

It became one of those ground-covering plants that was found in just about every garden in Rockhampton.

While this provided excellent coverage in the garden, attractive yellow flowers it also took over.

When it found its way into our waterways this plant smothered all other plants.

Leucaena.

Stenolobium stans or Yellow Tecoma is another plant that seems to seed so prolifically that it is raising concerns throughout many parts of Central Queensland.

The small winged seed of this plant will float off on the wind from home gardens and more than likely find its way to moist areas along our watercourses, where it will germinate and develop very quickly.

While it is an attractive shrub with its large fragrant sprays of yellow flowers in spring, I would urge you to remove this plant from your garden.

Dolichandra unguis-cati.

Thevetia peruviana or Yellow Oleander or Cook tree has distinctive tubular, yellow flowers, this plant was popular in many gardens over the years.

While being common in gardens, this shrub is highly poisonous and can invade native vegetation.

Over this weekend, if you have any of these plants in your garden or the bushland surrounding your home, please do the right thing, and eliminate them for the benefit of the community.