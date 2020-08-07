GARDENING: Scented beauty adds new dimension

ATTRACTIVE fragrances can add a whole new dimension to any garden, so it is well worth considering some scented plants when you are creating your next garden.

The following are some of the scented plants I have encountered over the past month while I have been walking some of the many pathways throughout the Rockhampton region.

Acacia podlayriifolia or Mount Morgan Wattle or the Queensland Silver Wattle was the floral emblem of the old Mount Morgan Shire Council.

Acacia podlayriifolia is flowering in Rockonia Road.

It is best described as a fast-growing small tree or large shrub, with beautiful rounded silvery-grey foliage and gold ball flowers that mass over the plant in winter, making it an ideal feature plant in most gardens.

It prefers a sunny well-drained position but will tolerate heavier soils.

Banksia integrifolia or the Mountain Banksia is a small to medium-sized tree that can grow up to 15m tall.

Banksia integrifolia flowering along Pilbeam Drive.

The foliage of this plant can also provide a feature being dark green with a silvery white reverse.

When in full bloom it is hard not to notice the aroma of the nectar-rich yellow candle stick flowers. It is also very attractive to honey-eating birds.

Brachychiton australis or Broad Leaf Bottle Tree is an ornamental feature tree for large gardens and makes a spectacular looking tree in the landscapes.

Brachychiton australis is deciduous in summer when masses of white bell-shaped flowers can appear.

Brachychiton australis is flowering in Quay Street.

Some years flowers can occur from early Spring to late Autumn.

Most Central Queensland trees will have mauve markings on the flowers. The Broad Leaf Bottle Tree is also useful for bonsai work.

Citharexylum spinosum or Fiddlewood is a semi-deciduous tree with dense glossy green leaves and plumes small, fragrant white flowers.

Citharexylum spinosum is flowering in Thozet Road.

The glossy bright green leaves remain on the tree until late winter or early spring when they turn a brilliant orange before they falling. This tree can be grown from the coast to western Queensland.

Cestrum nocturnum or Night Scented Jasminum is an evergreen medium to tall shrub that will withstand periods of dryness and will tolerate a light frost.

Cestrum nocturnum is flowering in Simpson Street.

The sweetly scented greenish yellow tubular flowers can appear from early August.

Many gardeners believe that the Night Scented Jasminum is a very good insect repellent, especially for mosquitoes.

Gardenia radicans is a near-groundcover variety growing to a maximum of approximately half a metre high.

This dense shrub is ideal to use as an edging plant for a tropical garden, or even to be pruned or shaped to make the perfect border plant for a formal garden.

Gardenia radicans flowering around the Rockhampton Town Hall.

Flowers are very much the traditional waxy white, with a delightfully sweet perfume.

In recent years, a variegated foliage form has become available to local gardeners, and this one is also very suitable.

Jasminum nitidum or Night-Flowering Jasmine is an evergreen scrambling medium shrub or climber.

It produces large white fragrant flowers in small sprays from late spring to summer but can flower throughout the year.

Jasminum nitidum is native to the islands of the South Pacific islands and prefers moist, fertile, well-drained soil but is frost and drought tender.

Jasminum nitidum is flowering in William Street.

Michelia figo or Port Wine Magnolia is a compact evergreen shrub with deep green leathery leaves and small, insignificant creamy-purple flowers throughout the year.

The waft of the perfume is so distinct it is often the first sign that the shrub is back in bloom.

Michelia figo is flowering in Springfield Drive.

The Port Wine Magnolia will grow to around 2-3m high and can be used as a tall, dense hedge or privacy screen.

Melaleuca leucadendra or Weeping Paperbark was formerly known as Melaleuca leucadendron. It is a graceful, weeping evergreen feature tree growing from 5 to 15m, with attractive white peeling bark.

Melaleuca leucadendra is flowering in Kershaw Gardens beside Moores Creek.

Happy in moist or boggy sites, its highly scented creamy white flowers bloom in summer and autumn and attract many honey eating birds.

It is most effective when planted in groups or rows.

Rodeletia amoena or Rodeletia is a hardy evergreen shrub with glossy green foliage growing to 2.4m high.

Rodeletia amoena is flowering in Agnes Street.

From the first warm nights of August, large trusses of scented pink flowers are formed.

These flowers will attract a variety of honey-eating birds and insects.

Rodeletia is best suited to a warm, well-drained position.

I would recommend to everyone that a walk in the evening will leave you feeling on a high. The walk will improve your health and the natural beauty of our environment will make you feel relaxed.