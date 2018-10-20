GARDENING: Skyline's a blend of colour

SILKY OAK: Grevillea robusta is an ornamental, fast-growing large tree. Its timber is prized for furniture making.

SILKY OAK: Grevillea robusta is an ornamental, fast-growing large tree. Its timber is prized for furniture making.

IT IS such a pleasure to take a drive around Rockhampton during this time of the year with our skyline a blend of blooming trees in every colour imaginable.

While most of these trees are a little too big for the average home garden, they would make a worthy addition to a small acreage property.

The jacaranda has delicate, misty lavender flowers and fern-like foliage

One of the most distinctive flowering trees in full bloom at the moment is the jacaranda.

While the flowering of some of these trees is early this year they do make an impressive display.

This deciduous tree, grown for the sake of its delicate, misty lavender flowers and fern-like foliage, has a comfortable spreading habit.

Most gardeners could expect their jacarandas to reach a height of eight to 10 metres and up to eight metres across when fully mature.

Grevillea robusta has golden yellow orange flowers that attract many birds.

Then in contrast is the grevillea robusta or silky oak.

This stately and very ornamental fast-growing large tree has timber that is prized for furniture making.

The silky oak has showy rich green fern-like foliage with a silvery underside.

From late spring masses of golden yellow orange flowers engulf this tree attracting many birds.

It prefers medium to heavy soils in an open sunny position and is drought resistant but frost tender.

Mexican tree fern or schizolobum parahybrum.

A little more unusual tree flowering well at the moment is the Mexican tree fern or schizolobum parahybrum.

With masses of yellow flowers at the moment that will cover the entire canopy of the tree it makes a delightful contrast to the tree's green trunk.

A native of the Brazilian rainforests, in its natural habitat it acts as a canopy tree, but if planted in an open situation, it will grow up to 10 metres as a single stem.

It is not unheard of for this tree to grow at the rate of two metres per year, and it has foliage that is similar in appearance to the poinciana, only longer.

Pruning the juvenile tree at about head height, making a multi-trunked specimen helps to control the height.

The Mexican tree fern will adapt to quite a wide variety of conditions, from being in full hot sunlight to cool heavy shade, making it suitable for a number of garden styles.

Schotia brachypetala or parrot tree.

Also flowering at the moment is the schotia brachypetala or parrot tree.

It is a medium-sized semi-deciduous tree. I have gained great respect for this tree with regard to its cooling shade. I have taken enormous advantage of that shade during this week.

It has dark green foliage and spectacular red blooms, making it quite a picture.

Though, in many situations, care needs to be taken in the positioning of this tree. During flowering hundreds of rainbow lorikeets descend to feast on the flowers while making quite a racket.

Just coming into flower now is a unique tree with wisteria-like flowers.

This tree is called bolusanthus speciosus or tree wisteria. It has purple pea-shaped flowers that will hang like bunches of grapes. When in flower, I believe this tree rivals the jacaranda for beauty, but its flowering time is only short-lived.

It would have to be one of the types of trees most needed these days - small and compact, provide shade and have the ability to be grown in small yards or along our roadways.

You will find that the tree wisteria fits this description very well.

One of the largest specimens that I have seen would be no more than 12m high and you would usually expect this tree to be smaller than this.

Spring is always the time of the year to notice the floral beauty of the trees and shrubs growing in our city but this year it is just so much better.

- Neil Fisher