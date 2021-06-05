Gardening: The history of Queensland’s floral emblem

Did you realise Sunday is Queensland Day, a day to celebrate all that is quintessentially Queensland.

What you may not know is the history of Queensland’s floral emblem and the plants that could have been the Queensland floral emblem.

In 1959 just before Queensland’s Centenary it was decided to conduct a poll for a floral emblem for the state.

Plants like Euphorbia pulcherrima or Poinsettia, Grevillea banksii or Red Silky Oak, Schefflera actinophylla or Umbrella Tree, Stenocarpus sinuatus or Wheel of Fire were all nominated.

Pretty Cooktown orchid growing near Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. This lovely orchid is becoming more rare in the wild but is a popular cultivar. Dendrobium phalaenopsis.

Thankfully the Dendrobium or Cooktown orchid won and was proclaimed on November 19, 1959 as our state’s floral emblem.

The Grevillea banksii was voted second and the Euphorbia pulcherrima finished third.

The Cooktown orchid or Dendrobium phalaenopsis would be the best known and most colourful of Australia’s Orchid species.

It can be found growing naturally in the forests of Queensland north from around Cooktown to the Cape York Peninsula and the islands of Torres Strait.

The Cooktown orchid has purple flowers that are borne on long stems with as many as 10 flowers on each.

The flowers are best described as large and blooming during Autumn and Winter.

Euphorbia pulcherrima

The Euphorbia pulcherrima or Poinsettia was almost the floral emblem of Queensland, it was already the floral emblem of Brisbane.

The Poinsettia is regarded by many gardeners as the brightest of all plants during winter.

Long known for their red, cream or pink flowers, which are actually not flowers at all, but bracts, there are now many colour variations available in the new hybrids.

It is now not uncommon to have red with pink flecks, cream with a white petticoat, and even a yellow flowering variety.

Remember that it is important to prune heavily after flowering and only water lightly at this time of the year.

Grevillea banksii

Worthy of the nomination was Grevillea banksii or the Red Silky Oak.

This Grevillea can be seen growing along the side the Emu Park Road near the Tanby turn off.

Grevillea banksii is a medium sized bushy shrub has silvery/grey divided leaves and spikes of bright red open brush-type flowers all year.

It will attract numerous honeyeaters and is best to prune off spent flowers for better flowering in the next year.

A hardy, quick growing shrub for sunny average position and it is also salt tolerant.

Stenocarpus sinuatus

Another member of the Grevillea family that was nominated and still creates a lot of interest during February is the Wheel of Fire or Stenocarpus sinuatus.

This bushy pyramid shaped tree produces spectacular clusters of red flowers during the warmer months of the year.

The flowers are unique in pattern as they look like they have been arranged like the spokes of a wheel.

A good example of this tree can be found growing along the Mount Archer end of Frenchville Road.

Schefflera actinophylla

During the 1950s and 60s the Umbrella Tree or Schefflera actinophylla was one of the most popular trees grown in Queensland gardens.

From Summer through to the end of Autumn small bright red flowers form on long spikes radiating above the foliage that are very attractive to honey-eating birds.

Following flowering reddish fleshy berries will develop, attracting fruit-eating birds to the garden.

The Umbrella Tree is a multi-stemmed, evergreen tree with large glossy green leaves that appear to be arranged like a cartwheel.

Callistemon viminalis Dawson River 2

The Floral Emblem of Banana Shire Council is a favourite of Queensland gardeners, Callistemon viminalis Dawson River.

It is a medium to tall shrub with narrow foliage and an extreme weeping habit.

Callistemon viminalis Dawson River has clusters of red flowers will appear in spring and autumn that are very bird-attractive.

It will grow in most positions but thrives in black soils and is best pruned after flowering.

Barklya syringifolia

The Gladstone region has a very showy Floral Emblem Barklya syringifolia.

The Barklya syringifolia or Bajool Rose is in my mind, one of the most spectacular flowering Central Queensland plants.

This small, slow-growing tree with glossy, deep-green, bat-shaped leaves will tolerate sun or shade in moist, well-drained positions.

Long golden brush-flowers, up to 20cm long, will form in mass over the tree during Spring and Summer, and will attract many honeyeaters.

The Livingstone Shire Council’s Floral Emblem would be one of the most unique Floral Emblems in the state and it is a native species of the serpentine country around Marlborough.

Stackhousia tryonii Flower

The plant is called Stackhousia tryonii and you will not find this plant in any local nurseries.

It is a low growing plant with slender stems, fine leaves and the most delicate mauve flowers.

This plant also has another unique quality as it can absorb nickel into its leaves.

These qualities could see this plant that being used to remove deadly nickel from contaminated soils, around old mining sites.

Graptophyllum ilicifolium

The Mackay region’s Floral Emblem is the Graptophyllum ilicifolium or Holly Fuchsia.

It can be found naturally growing in many of the small pockets of dry rainforest scrub to the north of Rockhampton.

This 2 to 3m shrub is a shade-loving plant, but it will grow in full sun it is also intolerant of frosts.

At the end of spring beautiful deep pink tubular flowers engross the entire shrub.

The flowering season is short, but very showy.

A light prune after flowering will encourage a compact shape to the shrub as well as provide more flowers next year.

Feed with an organic fertiliser after the flowering has finished.

Since de-amalgamation the Rockhampton region has not had an official Floral Emblem.

Lysiphyllum hookerii.

Prior to amalgamation Rockhampton City had a very unique history in selecting the town’s Floral Emblem the Native Bauhinia or Lysiphyllum hookerii.

In 1935, a referendum was held in Rockhampton to select a tree to become the floral emblem of our city.

The residents of our town at that time were given the opportunity to select from six flowering trees.

The curator of the Botanical Garden at the time, Mr H G Simmons, had made the suggestions for the floral emblems, with the Native Bauhinia being the successful tree.

Following the selection the Rockhampton Girl Guides and Rockhampton City Council planted Campbell Street, from the showgrounds to North Street, with the Native Bauhinia in 1937.

The Native Bauhinia produces a spectacular floral display with prolific large white blooms with mauve to pink stamens during summer.

Children find the foliage interesting, as it resembles the Batman symbol, the new growth has a soft lime colouring.

Growing naturally throughout Central Queensland, it has been able to develop to endure the best and the worst that our climate throws at it.

This large spreading tree, which can grow to 9m high in garden conditions, seems to always look at its very best when the rest of the plants around it are struggling to survive.

All of these plants with the exception of the Stackhousia tryonii could be purchased in local nurseries.