Gardening tips that could save your home from a bushfire

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Neil Fisher during the 2009 fires.
Neil Fisher during the 2009 fires.

NEIL Fisher knows all too well the dangers of an out-of-control bushfire.

In 2009, he came close to losing his home to flames roaring through the Berserkers.

The Rocky councillor and owner of Fishers Nursery was at 'ground zero' with fire lapping fences surrounding his Rockonia Rd property.

"We expected to come back to everything burnt down but we were lucky. Our home was saved by the rural fire brigade,” Cr Fisher said.

"The fire was less than 10m from the nursery and we just kept the sprinklers going to try and save it but 6000 plants died from the heat. They literally roasted in their pots.

"Four houses up from us, the downpipes of that home literally imploded from the heat.”

With Rocky heading into a hot, dry fire season, Cr Fisher is urging residents to prepare for potential bushfires, particularly when it comes to gardens.

"The first thing you need to know is there is no such thing as a fireproof plant,” Cr Fisher said.

"However there are plants that are less susceptible to burning and these are best called Firewise plants. These plants have the following traits: thick, fleshy leaves, a high salt content in the leaves and those with thick, milky sap and leathery leaves are often hard to burn.

"At the other end of the scale are the fire risk plants and include most wattle varieties, most cypresses, most bomboos, athel pines and olives. Trees like Eucalypts have a remarkable ability to regrow after severe bushfires, but the trees themselves do not retard fire. Their leaves contain high concentrations of volatile oils that make them prone to fire.

"The foliage and timber can explode with heat and is often responsible for starting spot fires ahead of the main fire front.”

Firewise Groundcovers

  • Agapanthus orientalis or Lilly of the Nileis hardy flowering lilies producing large blue or white flowers during the summer months. Agapanthus are easy to grow and will tolerate soils from sandy and well drain to heavy clay. It is important to remember that they do not require a lot of water once they have established.
  • Convolulus cneorum or Silver Bush is a silver foliaged groundcover that provides something different for the garden with masses of large white flowers produced during the warmer months. It is excellent as a specimen plant and is ideal for borders and pots on patios. It handles sun or part shade, is salt and drought tolerant and frost hardy.
  • Gazanias scandens is available in several colours, and may be planted as a colour mix or as a single colour for greater impact. Gazanias flower through out most of the year, slowing down and going off flower in winter. The Silver Leaf Gazania is different to the other Gazanias in that its leaves are a very attractive silver/grey in colouration.
  • Trachelospermum jasminoides or Chinese Star Jasmine is a lovely, rather slow growing evergreen self-clinging climber, with sweetly fragrant, starry white flowers during summer. It prefers warm districts and can be grown in the shade.

Firewise Shrubs

  • Graptophyllum excellsum or Native Fuschia is an attractive dry-scrub plant will grow to around 2m high and produces beautiful red fuschia-like flowers. It is native throughout isolated sections of Central Queensland, including the Berserker Wilderness.
  • Strelitzia reginae or Bird of Paradise is an evergreen perennial that can grow to 2m in most situations. It is grown for its spectacular flowers that are used all over the world for cut flowers. Flowers have orange petals and blue flowers on long stems and it will bloom most of the year.
  • Syzygium paniculatum hybrids or Lilly-pilly, privide some of the best hedging plants availiable to local gardeners. There are dozens of hybrids on the market but some of the best hedging varieties are Syzygium Aussie Boomer, Aussie Copper, Bush Christmas, Copperhedge, Elegance, Hinterland Gold and Select. The parent of these hybrids, Syzygium paniculatum, is found growing naturally in the mountains around Rockhampton. It has glossy green leaves, coloured new growth, and creamy white flowers, by rose-purple berries.
  • Xanthostemon Fairhill Gold is a showy screen shrub growing to around 3m high and 2m wide, with clusters of golden yellow flowers sporadically throughout the year. It will tolerate full sun or part shade and grows best in well-drained soil.

Bush Fire Management Tips

When establishing a landscape close to buildings please consider:

  • Establish an understorey of lawn or ground covers under trees and shrubs adjoining buildings;
  • Planting's near buildings should be low hazard vegetation.
  • Establish higher hazard vegetation away from buildings.
  • Trees and shrubs should not be planted closer to buildings and powerlines than the distance equal to their mature height for your site.

Vegetation Maintenance as a fire prevention measure:

  • Remove trees or prune limbs overhanging buildings.
  • Create firebreaks from ground level to tree canopy by clearing debris and flammable vegetation under trees and shrubs.
  • Prune lower branches to provide a vertical 2-metre firebreak.
  • Remove debris in trees and shrubs and prune dead limbs.
  • Water all plants surrounding buildings during the fire danger season to retain the foliage moisture content.
  • Mow lawn or ground covers no taller than 100mm.

The best thing you can do with fire management in your garden is be observant and remove any fire hazards when you notice them.

