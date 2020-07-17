GARDENING: Top 10 canopy shade trees for CQ

I HAVE been asked many times what would be the best large canopy shade tree for large blocks of land or public parks.

So this week I decided to give my view of the perfect canopy shade trees that can be planted in positions free of underground infrastructure of powerlines above.

Number 10

Jacaranda mimosifolia would a favourite with most gardeners. Whether it is grown in the dry of Mount Morgan or in the urban gardens of Rockhampton come November it is always a picture. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a deciduous tree grown for the sake of its delicate, misty lavender flowers and fernlike foliage. Most gardeners could expect their Jacarandas to reach a height of 8 to 10 metres and up to 8 metres across when fully mature. They prefer a well-drained soil in a sunny position. It is believed that the first tree to be grown in this district was planted at the Archer Homestead at Gracemere.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Kigelia pinnata Sausage Fruit.

Number 9

Kigelia pinnata or the Sausage Tree is an attractive large tree with a straight trunk and a large spreading crown of foliage. The most unusual flowers of any of the world’s trees appear like hanging clusters of orchid flowers, sometimes 60cm in length. Unfortunately, they do not have the sweetest of perfume, but they will still attract a lot of birds to the tree. After flowering, large sausage-shaped woody fruit develop, and these hanging from long flower stems can give the tree an odd appearance at this time. One of the best locations to see these unusual trees is in Wandal Road West Rockhampton.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Tipuana tipu.

Number 8

Tipuana tipu or Racehorse Tree or Pride of Bolivia is a fast-growing, shade tree with masses of bright yellow flowers during the warm months of the year. This is a hardy and adaptable tree growing up to 10 metres in height in most soils and is drought and frost tolerant. Tipuana has a round crown and large extending canopy cover make it an excellent shade tree. There are many great examples of this tree growing in Emerald and Moura.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Peltophorum dubium Alpha.

Number 7

Peltophorum dubium or Yellow Poinciana is a large canopy shade tree with rich golden yellow and have a grape like fragrance. The flowers are borne in terminal spikes. This tree is a native of not only tropical Australia, but also South East Asia and the Pacific Islands. A number of towns in Central Queensland have street tree plantings forming magnificent canopies over the last half of the century. The town of Alpha has the largest collection of these trees.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Delonix regia.

Number 6

Delonix regia or Poinciana has been grown in CQ for more than 100 years and its beautiful umbrella shape and almost perfect shade cover in summer. It will grow to in excess of 10m high and almost as wide, though more likely to be smaller in home garden conditions. The flowers are a bright orange red, and often exhibit yellow spotting on one of the petals. The Poinciana has always been a feature of the town of Aramac where many trees line the streets of the town. In Rockhampton the Poinciana is remembered for the beautiful trees growing around the Lakes Creek Hotel. There is also a yellow-flowering form of this tree that is just as spectacular.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Swietenia macrophylla.

Number 5

Swietenia macrophylla or South American Mahogany is a large, evergreen shade tree with an open, rounded canopy. It has faintly scented white or green flowers that form in clusters followed by brown seed capsules. During a heavy flowering season spent flowers can carpet the ground. The foliage cover of the tree will thin during flowering. The South American Mahogany is a feature of Memorial Park in Blackall.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Tamarindus indicus Mater Hospital.

Number 4

Tamarindus indicus or Tamarind is a drought hardy semi-evergreen large shade tree that may reach a height of 15m. The Tamarind flowers are pale yellow and streaked with red. When the tree is in full bloom, the flowers give a yellowish colour to the tree. The Tamarind fruits are thick, rough pods that are 4 to 13 cm long and usually curved. Sadly this tree is not used enough for it magnificent shade canopy. One the best trees you could find growing in Central Queensland can be found in the grounds of the Mater Hospital Rockhampton.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Schotia brachypetala.

Number 3

Schotia brachypetala or Parrot Tree will attract large quantities of bird life when laden with its spectacular red-coloured flowers. This native of South Africa has been grown in Central Queensland school grounds to use its spreading crown to provide relief from the summer heat. While the first tree planted in Central Queensland was in Mount Morgan my favourite tree is growing beside the School of Arts in Bolsover Street.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Samanea saman East Street.

Number 2

Samanea saman or Rain tree would be one of the most beautiful shade trees that you could ever grow. The flowers look insignificant high up in the canopy, but close up they are beautiful, like pink fringed, feathery fans. It is a large sturdy tree, far too big for suburban gardens, but for parklands and rural blocks it makes a magnificent specimen. The broad canopy of this is a tree will give respite from the summer heat. One of the best trees in the region can be found growing in East Street Rockhampton.

Neil Fisher's gardening column: Ficus hillii of Capella.

Number 1

The Ficus hillii or Hills Fig is another feature of the skyline. Of all the shade trees grown in Central Queensland the Ficus hillii would be the hardiest and most suitable for western conditions. This evergreen tree has bright green foliage and would provide one of the best examples of a natural air conditioner.

This tree does have an incredibly invasive root system, so care is needed in selecting the right position it plant this tree. Ficus hillii is a feature of many towns including Alpha, Blackall, Capella, Emerald, Longreach, Mount Morgan and more recently creating the natural shade canopy of East Street Rockhampton.

If you have a favourite canopy shade tree please send a picture to fishersnursery@bigpond.com to be published in a future garden column.