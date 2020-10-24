GARDENING: Waterwise plants perfect for your CQ garden

THIS week, many council’s throughout Queensland embraced waterwise education for their local residents and one of the biggest areas where water can be saved is within the garden.

Unfortunately, there are many urban myths about what constitutes a waterwise garden.

Some believe that the only way to have a waterwise garden is to have a Mexican-style garden with nothing but succulents, cacti terracotta pots and pebbles.

With an adobe home, this style of garden can be quite attractive, but you don’t have to be that dramatic to save water in the garden.

When selecting plants, particularly plants native to South Africa, the southern states of America, Central America and the Mediterranean plus Central Queensland can all provide an array of colourful, attractive foliaged plants for your waterwise garden.

The native garden, using plant species from the dry tropic areas, can also provide a beautiful selection of plants for a native waterwise garden.

These plants can provide you with at least four or five different garden styles.

Barleria cristata Blue

Barleria cristata or Philippine Violet is a compact shrub to 2m high, but is best kept pruned to 1.5m high.

It will grow in the most hostile conditions and always looks great.

Flowers can range in colour from blue, pink or white and a white with purple stripe form available.

One more fact of this shrub is it is neither a native of the Philippines or a violet.

Calliandra haematocephlala

Calliandra haematocephlala or Red Pom Pom is a large spreading shrub, growing up to 3m.

It can be kept trimmed into small hedged without a lot of effort.

Showy red pom-pom flowers appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August.

Carissa Desert Star

Carissa Desert Star is an attractive shrub with dense thick glossy green foliage and small thorns.

During the warmer months this plant is scattered with star shaped lightly scented white flowers that appear at the end of each branch.

Desert Star is ideal for pots and tubs, dry borders and rockeries and will require little

maintenance.

Cassia artemisioides

Cassia Artemisioides or Silver Cassia is a small rounded shrub 2m x 1.5m with fine silvery blue/grey foliage.

Bright yellow cup-shaped flowers will cover this plant during winter and spring.

It requires a sunny, well-drained position and is a very attractive shrub.

Eremophila Summertime Blue

Eremophila Summertime Blue is a dense cascading shrub to 1.2m by 1.2m, its large showy blue flowers bloom most of the warmer months of the year.

It is suitable for any soil type or texture in full sun or part shade, withstands some waterlogging, and is a salt tolerant and frost hardy.

An excellent plant for rockeries, borders and low screens for exposed positions.

Galphimia glauca

Galphimia glauca or Golden Shower is a fast growing, evergreen medium shrub to 2m with masses of beautiful yellow star-shaped flowers during spring and summer.

It prefers well-drained soil in full sun but will tolerate some shade.

It is frost and drought tolerant and is also suitable for most inland locations around Central Queensland.

Graptophyllum excellsum Mount Archer

Graptophyllum excellsum or Native Fuschia was old Rockhampton City Council’s official shrub emblem and it is listed as vulnerable.

The Graptophyllum excellsum is one of most colourful water-wise flowering shrubs that is native to the Rockhampton region.

It is hardy in most positions and can take some dryness.

Graptophyllum excellsum also make useful container plants or as colourful under storey feature and are a very colourful group of plants.

This attractive dry-scrub plant will grow to around 2m high and produces beautiful red fuschia-like flowers.

Graptophyllum excellsum will grow in a sunny or lightly shaded position and is able to be pruned and shaped for even the most modern garden styles.

Grewia occidentalis

Grewia occidentalis or Lavender Star is a shrubby evergreen scrambling plant will also tolerate mild frost.

As the common name refers, the lavender star-shaped flowers occur just about all year round, but colour can range from pink to mauve with a yellow centre.

The Lavender Star makes a great feature shrub in established gardens and is an ideal screening plant for tropical gardens.

If you would like a more compact habit then you will need to prune more often, especially after flowering.

Hibiscus diversifolius

Hibiscus diversifolius would have to be one of the toughest plants you could ever ask for, whether it is for a high vandal area, very dry position or even that western position in your garden where you can never get a plant to grow.

Hibiscus diversifolius grows to 50cm high and is approximately 1m wide with up to 180mm greenish-yellow flowers with cardinal red eyes.

It is best-pruned in spring for Summer-Autumn flowering.

Plumbago Blue

Plumbago auriculata is a hardy, drought resistant evergreen shrub to 1.2m high and bears sky blue or white flowers throughout the warmer months.

Regular heavy pruning in late winter encourages flowering and maintains a dense growth.

It is ideal for informal hedges or planting on slopes and requires a well-drained sunny position.

A visit to your local nursery this weekend can give you a good indication of the waterwise plant varieties available for this area.