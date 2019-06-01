Gardening: Winter's blooming beauties

WINTER is not coming, it is here, but do not despair as in Central Queensland it's the time of year so many of our gardens become brighter.

Floral displays can be seen in just about every community. Some of these plant species are well known winter performers and others are just having a very good season.

A plant species that I was surprised to see making a floral display at the moment is the Callistemon Little John.

This dwarf hybrid of Callistemon viminalis is a picture in the centre medians of the Mackay CBD. Callistemon Little John grows around 1m high and is ideal for low hedge planting. The flowers are dark red in colour with gold tips. Callistemon Little John is relatively slow growing at first but worth waiting for.

An unusual flowering tree that has been blooming well around this region is the Colvillea racemosa or Colville's Glory. You would see this showy tree blooming at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens or in the western town of Roma. This rare tree has poinciana-like foliage and orange flowers that hang like bunches of grapes. A native to Madagascar, colvillea is a tall deciduous tree that can grow up to 15m high in well-drained composted soils.

One of the brightest of all flowering plants so far this winter would have to the bougainvillea. Whether it is Alpha, Baralaba or Winton, gardens are alive with for bright splashes of colour. Bougainvilleas are virtually pest and disease free, with only severe frosts impacting on the growth of the plant. There is an endless variety of colour with this plant but the flower of the Bougainvillea is only quite small and insignificant, and it is the bracts that enclose the flower which give the plants their array of colour.

In the past 20 years, the greatest amount of development in bougainvillea hybridisation has been to provide prolific flowering, miniature growing shrubs with virtually no thorns, a task that seems quite impossible.

However, with the release of Bambino bougainvilleas, these goals are being realised. There are literally dozens of varieties of these Bougainvilleas available to home gardeners in nurseries throughout Central Queensland. This series of hybrids will grow to around 1.5m high if left untrimmed, and can be pruned to an even more compact plant.

A groundcover that should be grown more often for a colour display is the Evolvulus pilosus or Blue Eyes. It became a popular species for roadside and other landscaping because of its toughness. Evolvulus pilosus was one of the only flowering groundcovers planted in Rockhampton's Quay St redevelopment. It produces prolific quantities of blue flowers, and there is also a white-flowering form. It needs to be cut well back from time to time so as to keep it looking fresh, compact and healthy.

There are even a number of creepers that can make a bright winter display. The Golden Trumpet Vine and The Bleeding Heart can work wonders on a fence trellis or even down an embankment, highlighting a garden during this time of the year. The Golden Trumpet Vine, or Pyrostegia ignea, with its sprays of orange flowers can be a major impact display, like at the Jericho Drive-in Theatre in western Queensland.

Clerodendrum splendens, or The Bleeding Heart, can even be used as a groundcover, where the red flowers form a spreading mat of colour.

PLANT NOW:

Winter is not an ideal time for planting, but there is still a range of annuals, vegetables and herbs that can be planted now, thanks to our mild winters:

Annuals - Alyssum, Amaranthus, Begonia, Cosmos, Celosia, Dianthus, Gomphrena, Marigold, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Salvia, Statice, Sunflower, Torenia and Zinnia

Vegetables and Herbs - Beetroot, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, French Beans, Garlic, Kohl Rabi, Leeks, Lettuce, Onions, Peas, Pumpkin, Radish, Shallots, Spring Onion, Silver Beet, Squash, Sweet Potato, Tomatoes and all herbs (if frost-free).

Be guided by your local nursery regarding other varieties that may be able to be planted now.