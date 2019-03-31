Gardening with Neil Fisher: How's your garden looking?

GARLIC CREEPER: Pseudocalymma alliaceum will add to the garden fragrance with its garlic scent. INSET: Look out for mealy bugs in the garden.

HOW is your garden looking at the moment?

The great seasonal weather now and the added rain across Central Queensland is providing the foundation for some of the best gardening weekends we have had in years.

This week each year usually provides most gardeners with the green light to start preparation for the spring displays and/or garden competitions.

However this year we will start with helping the garden recover from the ravages of December, January and February.

So the next few weekends will be the time to get into the garden.

Walking around Rockhampton, there are so many wonderful plants in bloom at the moment. Flowering along a number of fences in Frenchville is one of my favourite flowering creepers that is just starting its flowering season.

The Garlic Creeper or Pseudocalymma alliaceum will add to the garden fragrance. With just a gentle breeze the brushing of the leaves will emit whiffs of garlic scent. This evergreen fast growing creeper is very hardy in most protected locations.

One other interesting fact about this plant is that in South East Asia the garlic creeper is grown in pots to help get rid of bad luck.

In the grounds of CQU there are two flaming-red flowing shrubs in full bloom.

One is the Brazilian red cloak or Megaskepasma erythrochlamys, a large red flowering shrub making an excellent display. The other is the New Guinea bottlebrush, or Combretum constricutm, with masses of orange-red pom pom flowers.

Growing under a canopy of some of the shade trees in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens is the blue ginger, or Dichorisandra. A hardy, clump-forming, evergreen perennial that has glossy green leaves arranged in a spiral around the stem. During late summer to early autumn, spectacular heads of unscented blue flowers are borne on tall spikes.

The lawns have probably been the most long-suffering part of our garden and we still need to be vigilant around the garden for lawn grubs, which are starting to appear in numerous gardens.

You will first notice small, irregular patches of your lawn either dying or becoming very thin. If this is the case in your lawn, I recommend putting a wet towel on or near the affected area of your lawn overnight. The next morning, the lawn grubs will be clearly visible. You will then need to apply a lawn grub killer. (Note: there are numerous brands available on the market and no one brand is better than the other.)

You should also keep an eye out for a small reddish-coloured wasp that is often seen hovering over the surface of the lawn. These wasps are the good guys. There are actually on the prowl for lawn grubs, so they can lay their eggs in them.

If these wasps are about, you may need to reconsider a lawn grub killer, as you will affect these wasps as well.

The preparation of garden beds, whether flower, vegetable or shrubs, is now recommended. However if you are not using fresh garden soil you may need to open and aerate the soil, as soil can tend to harden up and compact.

Indoor plants may need to be moved around the house now so they get better light, especially those that are in rooms facing south or southeast.

Ants can also create a problem now with mealy bug.

Go for a walk in your neighbourhood and you should be able to see many flowering plants like bougainvilleas, frangipanni, hibiscus, jasmine and pentas that are looking great.

Then there is purple blooming tibouchina Alstonville, as well as the red hanging tails of the chenille plantor Acalypha hispida.